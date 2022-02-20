Covid-19 cases in Victoria county and state data

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department reports 11 new covid-19 cases as of Friday, Feb. 18. According to the county’s numbers, there are about 140 active covid cases. So far, 15,865 people have recovered from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 16,352 covid-19 cases. In addition the state reports 392 people in Victoria county have died from this disease. Furthermore the health department says since June 24, 74.91 percent of the new covid-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.

Texas State Health Leaders say there are 6,406 new confirmed covid-19 cases on Saturday, Feb. 19. The state’s data indicates there are about 2,637 new probable cases and a total of 5, 405,930 confirmed cases across Texas.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit