BPD investigating man found dead

UPDATED: (FEB. 20 @ 10:40 AM) : The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Gerardo Zamaron. The manner and cause of death have not been determined at this time.

Bakersfield police are investigating a death near 8th and Pershing streets.

Officers got a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home. When they got there they found a man dead inside the car.

Detectives arrived on the scene and have since taken over the ongoing investigation.

The victim's name has not been released but anyone with information is encouraged to call detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567