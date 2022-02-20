ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who are the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren?

By Rebecca Flood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV7ur_0eK7egp900

THE QUEEN is Her Majesty to most people, but for some she is just grandmother and great-grandmother or "Gan Gan", which was the nickname Prince George gave her.

So how many great grandchildren does the Queen have and who are they?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmn4k_0eK7egp900
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their great grandchildren Credit: AP:Associated Press

Who are the Queen's great grandchildren?

In the run up to the Queen's Ascension Day, she confirmed Camilla will become Queen when Charles takes the throne.

And Her Majesty was reported to be on "sparkling" form as she tackles cake to celebrate 70 years on the throne, saying "I’ll just put a knife in".

The Queen's great grandchild the closest in line to the thrown is Prince George, who was given a "hilariously inconvenient" present in honour of Princess Diana at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen now has 12 great grandchildren in total and here's a rundown of them all.

Savannah Philips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7S7Y_0eK7egp900
Credit: Getty - Contributor

The first of the Queen's great grandchildren is Savannah Phillips.

She is now 11 and was born to Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Peter is Mark Phillips and Princess Anne's son.

Isla Philips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpgaP_0eK7egp900
Credit: Getty - Contributor

The second is nine-year-old Isla Philips, Savannah's sister and her full name is Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips.

Despite being included in the order of succession, Savannah does not hold a royal title.

This is all because Princess Anne and her husband Captain Mark Phillips rejected the Queen's offer of a royal title for their son Peter when he was born in 1977.

Prince George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtTNQ_0eK7egp900

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first son, Prince George, who is now eight.

He is third in line to the throne.

Hands-on dad William recently revealed George is "fascinated" by computer games, so he and the Duchess of Cambridge are having to limit their kids' screen time.

Mia Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRTkC_0eK7egp900

Then came Mia Tindall, who is the eight-year-old daughter of Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter, and Mike Tindall.

Mia arrived on January 17, 2014, and sister Luna was born four years later on June 18, 2018.

In the past Zara and Mike have shared their heartbreak after suffering from two miscarriages after the birth of Mia.

Princess Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCJkp_0eK7egp900

Kate and William had their second child, Princess Charlotte in 2015.

She is now six.

Her middle names are those of both her late grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen.

Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

Prince Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfAEP_0eK7egp900

Then in 2018, the couple had Prince Louis, who is now three.

Louis is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.

The name Louis was already one of George's middle names and pays tribute to the Prince of Wales's great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA.

Lena Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Frm9_0eK7egp900

Great grandchild number seven is Lena Tindall, who is also two.

Like her mum, she won't have a royal title.

Zara's previous pregnancy announcement with with Lena came just a year after tragically losing a child in December 2016 to a miscarriage.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfEZ0_0eK7egp900

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first baby Archie in May 2019.

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019.

He was christened exactly two months later.

The release of the official birth certificate revealed that the young royal was born at Portland Hospital in London at 5.26am.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son, who weighed 8lbs 1oz, into the world on Tuesday, February 9 2021 at 8.55am.

The couple have named their son August Philip.

Eugenie posted on Instagram: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

Lucas Phillip Tindall

On March 21, 2021, the Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy named Lucas Philip Tindall in a touching nod to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her husband Mike Tindall confirmed the happy news on his podcast.

He also revealed his wife gave birth on the bathroom floor.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

On June 04, 2021 Megan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child Lillibet.

She was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California at 11.40am and weighed

Baby Lilibet is a nod to a nickname for the Queen when she was young, while her middle name is an ode to Princes Diana - Harry's mother.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child on September 18, 2021.

They have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth in a touching nod to the Queen.

Sienna - 11th in line to the throne - is a second grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

How many grandchildren are there?

The Queen has four children herself - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles, was the Queen's first child and the heir appearent to the British throne.

Prince Charles had Princes William and Harry with the late Princess Diana.

He and Princess Diana got a divorce before her tragic death in 1997. He went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne had Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips with Mark Phillips.

She is 15th in line to the throne and was the first royal to compete in the Olympics after she qualified for the equestrian three-day event in the 1976 Montreal games.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew had Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Prince Edward

Prince Edward had Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXTVs_0eK7egp900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwUYU_0eK7egp900

What is the age difference between the royal cousins?

Prince Louis could be in the same school year as Lena Elizabeth, with them being born less than three months apart.

And the age difference between the majority of the great-grandchildren is fairly slim, with only eight years separating the eldest with Zara’s youngest daughter.

That means there are nine years between Savannah and Meghan and Harry's little one.

The Queen's children had a 16-year gap between the eldest and the youngest, with Prince Charles born in 1948 and Prince Edward born in 1964.

The Cambridges have a cousin on Kate Middleton's side.

Kate’s sister, Pippa, had her first child with husband James Matthews.

Baby Arthur was born in October 2018.

When was the royal baby Archie introduced to the world?

Meghan and Harry beamed on May 8 as they introduced their "amazing" baby boy to the world - and revealed his name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The new parents appeared tired but ecstatic as they cradled the newborn, with giddy bearded dad Harry joking his son "already has facial hair".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's low key announcement at Windsor Castle is in stark contrast to Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby reveals that saw hundreds of photographers snap pictures of their three children hours after they were born.

Where the baby boy was born will be revealed in the birth certificate - which must be completed within 42 days of the birth.

New mum Meghan, stunned in a white dress that bared her arms as she stood by grinning new dad Prince Harry, who cradled their little boy.

She gushed over life after welcoming her little boy, saying: "It's magic.

"It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

And she said the baby boy, who is just two days old, already had the "sweetest temperament" - adding "he's the dream".

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Zara Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Sister Princess#Charles Prince#British Royal Family#Uk
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
People

Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Falls on Important Date for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will coincide with the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana. Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Barack And Michelle Obama Joining Spotify Exodus? Sussex Couple Called 'Pathetic' And 'Irrelevant' After Criticizing Platform Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation

Royal experts reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move against Spotify. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become favorite subjects of criticism since they confirmed their relationship in 2016. Things exacerbated after they officially tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and earned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Make This Major Change He Becomes King? Cornwall Couple Dressed Up Days After Queen Elizabeth's Shocking Announcement

Prince Charles is likely to change his name to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip. Prince Charles is said to be preparing for his possible throne take over as Queen Elizabeth is rumored to be abdicating soon. Reports about Camilla Parker-Bowles’ husband becoming king intensified after it was revealed that Her Majesty spent a night in the hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's heartbreaking statement after death of Princess Margaret

The Queen shared a close bond with Princess Margaret from childhood, and no doubt her younger sister was in her thoughts on Wednesday, which marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Margaret's death. Princess Margaret passed away on 9 February 2002, aged 71, and the monarch shared a heartbreaking statement at...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy