Arsenal news LIVE: Jack Wilshere makes shock TRANSFER, captaincy confusion explained, Lacazette trolls Toney

ARSENAL swept aside London rivals Brentford in their pursuit for the top four.

Hale End Academy youngster's Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka fired the Gunners to a 2-1 win.

But Christian Norgaard's stoppage time constellation goal, put a minor blip on the performance.

Shortly after the game, Alexandre Lacazette took to social media to take a dig at Ivan Toney's criticism comments from earlier on in the season.

The Gunners captain tweeted: "Nice kick about with the boys" with a kiss emoji and tagging the Arsenal official account.

Granit Xhaka was involved in more captaincy issues when he refused to take the armband from Eddie Nketiah.

Mikel Arteta later cleared up the mishap by stating that it was a moment of confusion as Kieran Tierney is next in line to skipper the side and it has nothing to do with Xhaka's commitment issues.

Arsenal lost out Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January and it has been revealed that the hot prospects agents were pushing for a move to the Serie A giants all along.

Lucas Torreira was set to be involved in a swap deal to land Vlahovic which eventually fell through.

And Torrira's agent mentioned that: "Fiorentina wanted to sell him, but the agents said he had to go to Juventus - you always do what the player wants."

Auba hits La Liga treble

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first goals for Barcelona last night with a hat-trick in a thumping 4-1 win at Valencia.

The Gabon international got off for the mark for his new club with the opener midway through the first half, and then added a second before the break as Barca raced into a 3-0 lead at the break.

The 32-year-old completed his treble just after the hour before being given the opportunity to take the plaudits when being withdrawn by manager Xavi with ten minutes remaining.

Aubameyang's arrival has continued to elevate the Catalans up the table, and they now sit fourth in La Liga.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets described the club's capture of the former Gunner on a free transfer as "a gift."

Good morning Arsenal fans

Arsenal have enquired about the possibility of signing Napoli star Fabian Ruiz in the summer transfer window.

Ruiz is under contract with the Partenopei until the end of next season but he has refused to sign a new deal with the Italian club.

So the Serie A giants know this summer is the last realistic chance they have to recoup some money for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer.

According to The Mirror, however, the Gunners may have joined the bidding war for the Spain international after meeting with his representatives in an attempt to understand his demands.

Meanwhile, the north Londoners are interested in landing Juventus loanee Alvaro Morata in a sensational summer transfer.

Morata has been put up for sale by parent club Atletico Madrid and is free to leave from July onwards.

According to Tuttomercarto, Arsenal have made the striker one of their targets going into the summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in new centre-forwards after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

Arteta is also expected to be without Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next season, with both out of contract come June.

The Spain international is understood to be open to a move to the Emirates, despite his Premier League struggles while at Chelsea.

And ex- Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has signed for Danish team Aarhus Gymnastikforening.

Wilshere has been without a club for almost a year ever since leaving Bournemouth in 2021.

The midfielder had been training with the north Londoners as his search for a return to football dragged on.

But the former England international has found his move with AGF confirming the deal.

Arteta on top-four pursuit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits his team is getting closer to a top-four finish after beating Brentford.

Arteta said: "It’s a long way to go. We are a little bit closer today because we won our game and it’s what we want to do.

"We’ve got to go Thursday again and win our game against Wolves. It’s going to be a really difficult match.

"We need to play better and better and better. That’s the aim"

Arteta's Pep talk

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he would understand if Nicolas Pepe wanted to leave this summer.

Arteta said: “I hope he [Pepe] does [see a long-term future at the Emirates).

“But I understand when a player doesn’t play he’s disappointed and Nico has been disappointed because he wanted to have more minutes.

“Hopefully he can play many more minutes and he can contribute to the team because he has the ability to do it"

Potential Arsenal sign-Ings

Arsenal legend Paul Merson claimed his former club should sign Aston Villa ace Danny Ings.

Merson told Sky Sports: "I definitely think [Villa manager Steven] Gerrard will be looking at his situation.

"Well, Ings for me is a goalscorer – Ings would go anywhere. If I was Arsenal, I’d take him all day long.

"I think he’s top-drawer, but he needs to be in the team and sometimes you go to other places and it doesn’t suit the way you play"

Art of the deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the reason why no additions were made in the January transfer window.

Arteta said: "Edu and his team did a fantastic job and they continue to do that.

"We only want the best players and the best people in this club.

"When we are in a rush and the reasons are not right for getting a player into the club, we decide not to do it"

Fabian Ruiz statement

Napoli star and Arsenal target Fabian Ruiz has admitted that he is flattered by links to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ruiz said: "It’s flattering to hear about these clubs' interest in me, that's for sure.

"Right now, I only think of Napoli, I am very comfortable here and we have big challenges ahead.

"The idea of returning to Spain in the future is always present: it is my home"

Wilshere reacts to move

Jack Wilshere has opened up on his move to Aarhus Gymnastikforening after almost a year as a free agent.

Wilshere said: “Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden the fact that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club.

“Now the right club is here, and it will be an exciting new challenge for me. I am in a place in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period and AGF have offered me that opportunity.

“For that I am very grateful, and I will do everything I can to live up to the expectations. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team"

This is Gunner sting

More from Musah

Valencia ace Yunus Musah opened up about his decision to swap England for the US.

Musah said: “I enjoyed my time with England, the coaches and the players, it was amazing but there came a time where I was playing first team at Valencia and the US coaches were talking to me a lot about the projects they had and I felt that I would play a part in it.

“We have a great team in the US and the project could be something big”

No regrets for Musah

Valencia ace Yunus Musah doesn't regret dropping Arsenal for the LaLiga giants.

Musah said: "Seeing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Olivier Giroud, I wanted to be like them.

“I was aspiring to be the next step at Arsenal because I was under them. I played with [Bukayo] Saka and Emile [Smith Rowe] and they’re great players.

“I’m so happy they’re now playing in the first-team at Arsenal but my decision to leave was that I felt that Valencia had a great plan for me.

“They provided me with so much trust as you can see and with everything they were offering it sounded like a great plan”

Thomas Frank reacts

Brentford manager Thomas Frank insists he is only focused on his team despite clubs lower in the table are amassing points.

Frank said: "I think it is about us, what we can do.

"Focus on the next training, the next game, that is the most important thing. We have done that the whole season, it is only about us.

"Every team in the Premier League, if you are in the bottom 10, have spells like this"

Arteta praises Arsenal duo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sang Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe's praises.

Arteta said: "I understand the supporters love that song [Rockin all over the world].

"Everybody loves that song because they are players that have been raised in our system.

"I am really happy that we have players that take the responsibility and they manage to win games for us. It is really impressive at that age"

Mikel Arteta reacts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to get carried away in the Premier League's top-four race after the Gunners beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates.

Arteta said: "There is a long way to go. But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league.

"So we need to go on Thursday again, prepare very well, against Wolves it is going to be a really difficult match.

"We need to perform well to win and play better and better and better, that's the aim. We cannot look too far. Things change very quickly. It's really difficult to win matches in this league"

Arteta's frank assessment

Mikel Arteta's refusing to get carried away with Arsenal's win over Brentford and is firmly focused on the Gunners' next game against Wolves.

The Gunners took a step closer to Champions League qualification after their win against Brentford but Arteta acknowledges they've still got a long way to go before their spot is secure.

He said: “It’s a long way to go but we are a little bit closer today because we have won our game and that’s what we have to do.

"You can see with the results how tough it to win in this league. We have to go on Thursday again.

"We need to prepare really well because against Wolves it’s going to be a difficult match and we’ll need to perform well to win and play better and better and better. That’s the aim.”

Gabriel shows Saka love

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes declared his love for teammate Buyako Saka after the Gunners' win over Brentford.

Saka scored the winning goal in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Thomas Frank's side.

And Gabriel let the winger know just how much he appreciates him on Twitter.

