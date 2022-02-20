Jourdan Dunn rocks an edgy all-black leather ensemble as she struts down the catwalk at David Koma's LFW show

Jourdan Dunn rocked an edgy all-black leather ensemble as she strutted down the catwalk at the David Koma AW22 show on Sunday during London Fashion Week.

The model commanded attention in a shearling jacket, featuring elaborate ruched detail and a wide fur collar, which she teamed with a ruffle hem midi skirt.

The 31-year-old boosted her lithe frame with leather high-heel boots and added a pair of biker gloves.

Her glossy raven locks had been swept back behind her ears with a headband and she had flawlessly applied a full face of make-up to enhance her natural beauty.

Jourdan's return to the runway came after she made a U-turn on her decision to quit modelling, following her engagement to rapper fiancé Dion Hamilton in 2020.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar after Dion popped the question, she revealed she had decided to quit modelling to focus on acting after finding 'the one'.

She said: 'Before lockdown, I decided I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When lockdown happened, it felt like the perfect time to dedicate to it. I started therapy…'

Focusing on her acting, she said she wanted to be in Marvel films, on stage, whatever was possible for her.

The actress said she would like to be in Marvel films so that her son Riley, 11, will think she is the 'coolest mum ever.'

She is keeping the acting dream alive, speaking out previously and saying she wants to be 'flipping amazing.'

The mum-of-one also spoke out about self love, revealing in June that she is teaching her son to be positive and kind to himself.

Chic: Sports commentator Alex Scott, 37, was also seen at the show donning a chic black and white blazer dress with padded shoulders

Pundit: Alex completed her look with leather gloves and put on a leggy display in up-to-the-knee boots

Flower power: Model Hana Cross left little to the imagination in a dress with flower cups which accentuated her ample assets

Pals: Betty Bachz (left), Hana Cross (middle) and Alex Scott (right) attend the David Koma AW22 show during London Fashion Week

She said she was 'very hard' on herself growing up and is trying to prevent her son from using the same negative self-talk.

The actress also previously revealed her guilt after her son was diagnosed with sickle-cell disease at birth.

She said that she was carrying the gene which gave the disease to her child.

It was 'a lot' mentally for her despite the support of her mother and friends.