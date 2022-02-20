ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

DRI: Eccentric Club project aims to bring events back to Gloversville

By Jason Subik
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d44k_0eK7ecIF00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist James Hannahs speaks about the city’s DRI projects in downtown Gloversville on Monday.

One of the proposed projects for Gloversville’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative aims to quite literally revitalize a long dormant asset once crucial to the city’s late 19th century picturesque downtown.

The Eccentric Club “Public Event Space” project seeks to use between $100,000 and $200,000 of the $10 million state grant to help jump-start a $600,000 renovation of the 3,000-square-foot third floor at the corner of Spring and 109 North Main streets. The 1908 vintage social club was designed by F.L. Comstock.

The club, which has about 150 members, has stayed in continuous operation as a business professionals organization for more than a century. Its name appears to have come from an homage to the spirit of the literary character Phileas Fogg, repeatedly described as “eccentric” in Jules Verne’s 1873 novel, “Around the World in Eighty Days. There have also been at least several unaffiliated organizations called the “Eccentric Club” in London, England, but none of them have maintained a physical clubhouse.

The social club was built by its founding members, a collection of wealthy industrial leaders, including some names that still resonate in Gloversville more than a century later like former Gloversville mayor Edward Parkhurst and the famous philanthropist and congressman Lucius Littauer. It has been expensive to maintain.

Geoff Peck, the current president of the Eccentric Club’s Board of Governors, said in recent years the club’s members have paid for a $100,000 renovation of the building’s bar area, a $70,000 project to rebuild the building’s glass portico and a $65,000 project in 2021 to install a new HVAC air filtration system.

More from our look Sunday at Downtown Revitalization Initiatives and Gloversville:

“It’s not like we’ve let the building fall down. We’ve continually spent a lot of money on the building to keep it kind of a beacon in downtown,” Peck said.

Bringing back into operation the building’s third floor ballroom, however, will take a much larger investment. Peck said the ballroom was shut down sometime in the 1970s when it was determined the building would need a new fire escape and other improvements to bring it up to modern safety standards. Since then, it’s been used for storage.

“It looks like a time capsule up there,” Peck said. “Like something out of [the film] “Dirty Dancing. “You have a 1960s, big, plush, padded bar, and it has a dance floor and a band stand at one end. It’s a time capsule from the 1950s and 1960s.”

Peck said the Eccentric Club needs to first replace its roof, which he estimates will cost $250,000, and then begin fundraising for the money needed to build a new fire escape that can enable safe egress to the ground, unlike the building’s current fire escape that leads to the roof of the second floor bar.

“If the bar’s on fire, it wouldn’t help you much, if you were on the third floor,” Peck said of the current fire escape.

The Eccentric Club is also looking to create a nonprofit foundation arm of the organization that its members could leave legacy gifts to, Peck said, and could enable the club to pursue government grants associated with preserving the building’s historic architecture. The $600,000 project to restore the third floor event space at the Eccentric Club would restore downtown Gloversville’s capacity to host large events, he said, something that hasn’t been possible in more than 40 years.

“Our second-floor dining room is fine for small to medium size gatherings, 70 to 80 people, but it’s not appropriate for large gatherings,” Peck said. “If there’s a resurgence of business and activity in downtown Gloversville there will be a need for a large event space, and we’ve got that space in the club, so we’d like there to be more public access to use that space for public events, weddings, banquets, for whatever else. They would still be member-sponsored activities, but there would be a lot more public access. We just need a new roof to start it.”

More from our look Sunday at Downtown Revitalization Initiatives and Gloversville:

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Rescue crews respond to six incidents on Great Sacandaga Lake Saturday - 'Unheard of for us'

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0eK7ecIF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvBeg_0eK7ecIF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGNgA_0eK7ecIF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hfA6F_0eK7ecIF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloversville, NY
Government
City
Gloversville, NY
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jules Verne
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
97
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy