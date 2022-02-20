ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland's Uncharted tops the box office on President's Day Weekend earning $51million while Channing Tatum's Dog draws in a female audience and earns $18million

Tom Holland's new film, Uncharted, is taking the Presidents Day Weekend box office by the storm as it earns $51million in just four days.

The Sony Pictures production was released on February 18 and is based on the iconic Uncharted video game series. Holland stars as memorable hero Nathan Drake.

Meanwhile Dog, starring Channing Tatum and produced by MGM/UAR, proved to be another box office hit, earning $18million, per Deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSctk_0eK7eaWn00
Another hit: Tom Holland's new film, Uncharted, is taking the Presidents Day Weekend box office by the storm as it earns $51million in just four days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGBy6_0eK7eaWn00
Sweet: Dog, starring Channing Tatum and produced by MGM/UAR, proved to be another box office smash, earning $18million

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, plays alongside Mark Wahlberg, 50, who portrays Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. The two go on a quest to find the legendary treasure of Magellan's lost gold.

Over the course of the video game series Sully - a former military man - becomes something of a parental figure to young Nate.

Meanwhile Dog is a comedy-drama that follows Tatum, 41, as Army Ranger Briggs who is tasked with escorting a dog to a fellow serviceman's funeral.

He strikes a close connection with the Belgian Malinois pup named Lulu and embarks on a journey of self discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ovMM_0eK7eaWn00
Video game adaptation: The Sony Pictures production stars Holland, 25, as Nathan Drake, based on the iconic Uncharted video game series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04F90c_0eK7eaWn00
Box office favorite: The Spider-Man: No Way Home star plays alongside Mark Wahlberg, 50, who portrays Victor 'Sully' Sullivan

The good looking Magic Mike star helped the film by bringing in a 54% female audience.

UAR distribution boss Erik Lomis spoke to Deadline and seemed thrilled that the market appeared to be back on track after a COVID lull.

'It's the first time two movies have overperformed in the same weekend in a long time,' he said.

Lomis then added, 'This speaks to the health of the market and shouldn't be overlooked. The marketplace can sustain more than one overperformer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHd93_0eK7eaWn00
Touching: Meanwhile Dog is a comedy-drama that follows Tatum, 41, as Army Ranger Briggs who is tasked with escorting a dog to a fellow serviceman's funeral

Meanwhile Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group's president Josh Greenstein praised his stars, saying: 'This result is yet another extraordinary testament to the appetite for the theatrical experience that Sony Pictures bet on. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are brilliant together.'

LD Entertainment’s horror movie The Cursed also opened this weekend, and brought in $1.9million in four days.

The film - set in rural 18th-century France - is written and directed by Sean Ellis, and follows pathologist John McBride (played by Boyd Holbrook) who comes to a small village that's haunted by a supernatural force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFMJC_0eK7eaWn00
Horror: LD Entertainment’s horror movie The Cursed brought in $1.9million in four days

