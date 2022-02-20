ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham stars Kane and Son equal Chelsea heroes Drogba and Lampard’s record for most Premier League goal combinations

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

HARRY KANE and Son Heung-min have equalled the record for most Premier League goal combinations held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

Son's cross for Kane in their thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City was the 36th time the Tottenham pair have linked up in England's top flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxWXb_0eK7eG4N00
Son and Kane are one of the most formidable partnerships in Premier League history Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ4bw_0eK7eG4N00
The Spurs pair move level with Chelsea duo Lampard and Drogba Credit: Reuters

It means they pull level with Drogba and Lampard - who formed such a formidable partnership during their time at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about equalling the record, Son told Sky Sports: "We’ve been waiting for long, isn’t it!

"This is a great record, I mean, this is historical. I didn’t do many things, this guy [Kane], sometimes I just cross the ball and he’s inside the box finishing so well.

"So we are glad to have this record and I hope many more to come as well."

And Kane added: "We had a lot of preparation obviously. We connect really well and have a great understanding off the pitch.

"I can’t wait to watch it back in the video room tomorrow."

The next best pairs are Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva who accumulated 29 combinations.

They are level with Arsenal pair Thierry Henry and Robert Pires - who also recorded 29.

And another Spurs couple complete the top five - with Teddy Sheringham and Darren Anderton registering 27 combinations.

Meanwhile, Son's assist for Kane gave Spurs a 2-1 lead in a topsy turvy game at the Etihad.

Antonio Conte's men thought they had been denied all three points in stoppage time when a Cristian Romero handball allowed Riyad Mahrez to fire home the equalising penalty.

But Kane would have the final say as he got on the end of a Dejan Kulusevski cross to head home a dramatic late winner.

The win boosts Spurs' hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

They now sit seven points off fourth place Manchester United with three games in hand.

