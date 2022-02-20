ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Health and Wellness fair in Smithtown aims to combat anxiety, depression

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVIDu_0eK7djVX00

A health and wellness fair was held today at the at the Maia Spa in Smithtown to combat against anxiety and depression.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Family seeks missing Bronx man last seen in Mount Vernon

The family of a missing man is asking the public to help locate their loved one. John Canale was last seen Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m. in the area of West Broad Street in Mount Vernon. Canale lives in the Bronx but works in Mount Vernon. His family says the...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithtown, NY
PsyPost

Depression and anxiety symptoms linked to reduced information-seeking behavior

A new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry indicates that information-seeking behavior is related to symptoms of emotional disorders. The research found that greater depression and anxiety symptoms are associated with both a reduced tendency to gather more information in situations of uncertainty and a reduced tendency to rely on current knowledge to efficiently seek out reward.
MENTAL HEALTH
Times Leader

To Your Health: Anxiety or heart failure?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Many of us feel occasionally anxious these days, and that’s understandable given the challenges of the past couple of years. Feeling distracted, worried and finding it hard to concentrate is common when we’re anxious. The rapid, strained breathing that...
WEIGHT LOSS
NBC News

Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression

Many Americans have been battling mental health throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but doctors are hoping a new tool can help struggling teens through their smartphones. Chief Science Officer at Limbix, Dr. Jessica Lake, joins News NOW to explain how her company’s digital therapy aims to help teens that are fighting depression. Feb. 8, 2022.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cat Country 102.9

What Resources for Anxiety and Depression Does Billings Have?

When I was in college, I was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder. It's an extremely common mental illness, affecting 6.8 million adults every year. My illness is characterized by mild depression as well, which only serves to make things harder to deal with sometimes. Luckily there are a myriad of resources in the city of Billings for people with mental illnesses of all kinds, and it can be quite overwhelming if you're looking for a place to start. I'm no professional, but here are some of my experiences.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Anxiety
verywellhealth.com

What Is Intermittent Explosive Disorder?

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental health disorder that causes a person to experience recurrent aggressive behavioral outbursts that are unwarranted in the given situation. These episodes can involve aggressive, impulsive, and violent behaviors or angry verbal outbursts. Many people are unfamiliar with IED. However, one study found around...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
LiveScience

Stressed about 'cost of living crisis'? 10 simple ways to ease anxiety and depression

If you're feeling anxious or depressed because you can't afford to fuel up your car or buy groceries, you aren't alone. With the cost of living at an all-time high in the U.K., and individuals still reeling from pandemic lockdowns, who could blame you? Though you can't change the economy, there are simple actions you can take to stay sane and even boost your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

How to be more confident, and why it can help with anxiety, depression and ageing

It can treat anxiety and depression, boost your memory, slow your ageing and increase your happiness. It’s completely natural and costs nothing. So what is this miracle drug? It’s confidence: believing that you are capable of taking on challenges can change the physical structure of your brain for the better, and push you to improve your life.
MENTAL HEALTH
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy