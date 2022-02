Eastern portion of district to elect trustees this year, Patrick Ahrens announces plans to move to Sunnyvale for reelection bid. The monthslong process to overhaul the way elections operate in the Foothill-De Anza Community College District is now complete, with the board approving this week a map that splits the district into five regions so that voters in each area can elect a single trustee who lives in that portion of the district.

