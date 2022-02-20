NFL legend Charles Woodson discusses potential NASCAR ownership opportunity

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charles Woodson is a football legend. A star at Michigan that turned into a Heisman Trophy winner, then a Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer at the next level. Now, he could add NASCAR team owner to his resume.

On Sunday, Woodson will serves as the Grand Marshall for the Daytona 500. To illustrate, that means the former Michigan star will deliver to iconic “Drivers, star your engines!” call to action. Prior, Woodson commented on the potential of becoming a NASCAR team owner.

“Don’t threaten me with a good time,” stated Woodson, via Matt Weaver of Racing America. “I definitely wouldn’t mind exploring it. There’s an avenue for African Americans and there’s a really strong fanbase.”

After so much success in sports, Woodson could explore a new avenue. Other athletes have taken their talents to NASCAR in the past, including NBA legend Michael Jordan with 23XI Racing, and boxing great Floyd Mayweather with The Money Team Racing.

Additionally, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith also got into the NASCAR team owning game in the Xfinity Series. Starting in 2022, Smith will co-own Jesse Iwuji Motorsports with Jesse Iwuji — the driver for the team.

While Woodson will serve as the Grand Marshall on Sunday, it’s evident he could take on a bigger role in the sport soon. For now, the football great will enjoy his time during the 2022 Daytona 500.

More on Charles Woodson, Daytona 500

Furthermore, Charles Woodson isn’t the only former Big Ten player to have a pivotal role in the 2022 Daytona 500. To illustrate, Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman turned WWE Champion, Ettore Ewen — world-renowned as Big E — is serving as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 64th DAYTONA 500 this Sunday. To illustrate, Big E will bring the NASCAR field to the green flag on Sunday, leading the 40-car contingent to the start of their season.

Prior to the moment, Big E posted a video to the Daytona International Speedway Twitter, detailing his excitement.

“This is Big E, and I just finished training to be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the DAYTONA 500,” started Big E. “That sounds absurd, but in the best way. This is incredible, man. We’re going to have over 100,000 people here. I hear roughly 150,000 people here in attendance.

“This is my very first time at the Daytona 500. A dream come true. Make sure to be here. Get eyes on this. The Daytona 500. It’s real, I’m here. Honorary Pace Car Driver. Yeah!”

As you can see, the excitement is evident in the former WWE Champion’s face. Being named the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the DAYTONA 500 is a huge deal in NASCAR, as Peyton Manning, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and John Cena have all done so in the past.

You can catch Big E leading the field to green on Sunday at 2:30 PM, as the NASCAR season begins with the Daytona 500.