ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Mitsubishi Materials, Freeport Indonesia expand copper smelter capacity

By Reuters
mining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesia’s PT Smelting, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Freeport Indonesia, on Saturday launched construction of a 3.2 trillion rupiah ($223 million) expansion of its East Java copper smelting facility. The expansion...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shell: LNG Rebounds In 2021 Amid Supply Problems, Price Volatility

The global LNG trade increased 6 percent to 380 million tons during 2021, Shell stated in its latest annual LNG Outlook. The global LNG trade increased 6 percent to 380 million tons during 2021 as many countries rebounded from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shell stated in its latest annual LNG Outlook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Concentrate#Pt Smelting#Mitsubishi Materials Corp#Freeport Indonesia#Freeport Mcmoran
rigzone.com

Continental Sees Its Oil Output Surging

The company expects to pump between 195,000 and 205,000 barrels a day of crude in 2022. Continental Resources Inc., the shale exploration giant majority-owned by billionaire Harold Hamm, sees oil production swelling as much as 28% this year as its new Permian assets add to output. The company that Hamm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Uganda blames withdrawal from coffee body agreement on unfair trade terms

KAMPALA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Uganda on Friday blamed its withdrawal from an International Coffee Organisation (ICO) agreement this month on what it said are unfair tariffs and other barriers that restrict export of processed coffee to Europe and elsewhere. Africa's largest coffee producer behind Ethiopia had not previously cited...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

India makes record purchase of U.S soybean oil

Traders from India signed contracts to import a record 100,000 tons of soy oil from the U.S. Reuters says India made the buy because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America during a time when the price of rival palm oil is at record-high levels. The increased purchases from the U.S. are expected to support U.S. soy oil prices which are 20 percent higher this year and close to their highest point in ten years.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

China Suspends Imports Of Pork From Italy: The Landscape And Potential Impacts

Supply chain disruptions caused by viruses are not limited to coronavirus in 2022. Supply chain disruptions caused by viruses are not limited to coronavirus in 2022. On January 26th, 2022, the China Ministry of Agriculture announced a suspension of pork from Italy after the African swine fever virus was detected in a wild boar in that country. Mainland China's moratorium is the latest in a series of challenges to Italy's global pork markets, with Japan, Taiwan, Kuwait, and Switzerland also refusing Italian pork imports with similar restrictions according to IHS Markit Agriculture analysts. The suspension of imports from mainland China will likely have a significant impact on pork exporters in Italy and potentially create additional opportunities for other suppliers into the mainland China market.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

Eco Atlantic Expands South Africa, Namibia Portfolio

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has signed a definitive purchase deal for Azinam's asset portfolio offshore South Africa and Namibia. Oil and gas exploration company Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has signed a definitive purchase deal of the Azinam Group and its asset portfolio which will enable the firm to add more acreage offshore South Africa and Namibia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy