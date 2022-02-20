Mitsubishi Materials, Freeport Indonesia expand copper smelter capacity

Supply chain disruptions caused by viruses are not limited to coronavirus in 2022. Supply chain disruptions caused by viruses are not limited to coronavirus in 2022. On January 26th, 2022, the China Ministry of Agriculture announced a suspension of pork from Italy after the African swine fever virus was detected in a wild boar in that country. Mainland China's moratorium is the latest in a series of challenges to Italy's global pork markets, with Japan, Taiwan, Kuwait, and Switzerland also refusing Italian pork imports with similar restrictions according to IHS Markit Agriculture analysts. The suspension of imports from mainland China will likely have a significant impact on pork exporters in Italy and potentially create additional opportunities for other suppliers into the mainland China market.
