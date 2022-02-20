ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade Internal Gaming SSD $119.99

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade Internal Gaming SSD for...

www.techbargains.com

Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a bigger laptop, 17-inch laptop deals have become less frequent with so much tech shrinking down in size over the years, but one of the best laptop deals around is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get an HP 17-inch laptop for just $520. That’s a savings of $110 from its regular price of $630, and free shipping and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 are included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Want to run Android apps on Windows 11? You need 8GB RAM but should have 16GB, says Microsoft

Yes, Windows 11 can run a bunch of Android apps from Amazon's store, but you might need better-than-budget hardware to experience it. Windows 11 came with a set of medium-level minimum hardware requirements, such as at least a 1GHz two-core CPU from AMD, Intel or Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of available storage and more. Many existing business and consumer PCs didn't make the cut for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Best deals Feb. 9: $640 off 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB, $120 Beats Studio Buds, $50 off 1TB Samsung T7 1TB SSD, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's best deals include an all-time low price on White Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300, the "Star Wars: A New Hope" 4K Blu-ray for only $13, and $20 off a 4K Roku streaming stick.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
Apple Insider

Best deals Feb. 8: $729 75-inch 4K TV, $79 1TB SK Hynix SSD, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's best deals include a 75-inch Vizio M6 4K Smart TV with AirPlay for $729, Super Mario Brothers U: Deluxe for Nintendo Switch for $36, and a collection of discounted keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Should I defrag my SSD?

SSDs are now the storage of choice for enthusiasts and gamers alike. Some would even say they are the most impactful upgrade for your PC. They are smaller, faster, and have gotten much more reliable over the years. But do you need to defrag them? The short answer is no. The long answer is absolutely no.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Presidents Day Dell XPS sales and deals for 2022

If you’re planning to take advantage of laptop deals, you shouldn’t miss the discounts of Presidents Day sales, as you may be able to purchase a powerful machine at an affordable price. There are so many brands and models to choose from though, and if you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you begin by taking a look at laptops under the Dell XPS brand. Dell is one of the most trusted names in the industry, so you know you’ll get top-quality products if you go for Dell XPS deals on Presidents Day.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Asus G15 for $300 off is the best RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal this year

A $300 price cut makes this Asus Zephyrus G15 for $1,549.99 at Best Buy one of the best value RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday. Yes, it's pricey, but gaming enthusiasts will be absolutely set for a good few years with this one - not only does it have a powerful RTX 3070 graphics card, but it's also packing in an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

A 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink is only $170 at Samsung right now

The PlayStation 5 has made some big waves in the past couple of years, both for being a great gaming console and for not being able to keep up with demand because of the pandemic and scalpers. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to get one, you’ll know that the internal storage is somewhat on the smaller size, not because it’s necessarily small, but because PS5 games take up a lot of space. So if you’re looking for a way to expand that internal storage, you’re in luck today because a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink, one of the best SSDs for PS5, is going for just $170 at Samsung, down $80 from its normal $250 price.
ELECTRONICS

