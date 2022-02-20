XPG 1TB GAMMIX S70 Blade Internal Gaming SSD $119.99

The PlayStation 5 has made some big waves in the past couple of years, both for being a great gaming console and for not being able to keep up with demand because of the pandemic and scalpers. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to get one, you’ll know that the internal storage is somewhat on the smaller size, not because it’s necessarily small, but because PS5 games take up a lot of space. So if you’re looking for a way to expand that internal storage, you’re in luck today because a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink, one of the best SSDs for PS5, is going for just $170 at Samsung, down $80 from its normal $250 price.
