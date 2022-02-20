Top-75 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc sets two visits for next month

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Zion Ferguson will be taking a visit next month to Baton Rouge, La., to visit LSU on March. He tweeted the news Tuesday. Ferguson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.7k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

FOOTBALL ・ 17 HOURS AGO