ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Top-75 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc sets two visits for next month

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive lineman Derrick...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
On3.com

Florida guard exits game with early injury against Arkansas

As the Florida Gators hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, one of their guards exited the game early with an injury following a collision. Brandon McKissic collided with a defender on a drive to the basket early in the first half, resulting in him immediately hobbling off the court in pain. After taking a moment to shake off the pain, he continued to limp his way to the sideline and into the locker room for treatment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top-100 defensive lineman Zavion Hardy includes Gators in top group

Eight schools remain for 2023 defensive lineman, Zavion Hardy, a top-100 prospect who straps up the pads for Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy. On Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior released a top group of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, UCF and Jackson State. The Peach...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Alabama offers 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson

Alabama has entered the mix for one of the best prospects from the state of Oklahoma, four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang, Okla. Johnson is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
MUSTANG, OK
On3.com

Elite 2024 recruit T.A. Cunningham picks up Tennessee State offer

HBCU Tennessee State has offered Roswell (Ga.) Johns Creek four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham. The Tigers are coached by former NFL star Eddie George. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Cunningham as the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 3 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Kissimmee, FL
Sports
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Kissimmee, FL
College Sports
On3.com

Auburn offers On300 4-star prospect Jordan Castell

Auburn has offered Winter Garden (Fla.) Winter Garden On3 four-star safety Jordan Castell. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Castell is the No. 353 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle. On3 ranks him much higher as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2024 shooting guards to keep an eye on

On3 will spend this week going by position to take a look at the 2024 class. Today we look at the 2024 shooting guards. We updated the 2022 class rankings, and On3 is in the process of updating its 2021 class rankings, but what about the class of 2024?. Three...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 75 Defensive
On3.com

Eric Musselman comments on snapping road losing streak at Florida

Aside from its narrow loss to Alabama on Feb. 12, Arkansas is on a row heading down the stretch of the season. Coming into Tuesday night’s game on the road at Florida with 12 wins in their last 13 outings, the Razorbacks again took care of business – putting together a strong performance in a 82-74 win over the Gators in Gainesville to improve to 22-6 overall with a 11-4 mark in SEC play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Bo Hughley reaffirms Georgia commitment

There has been a lot of movement in Athens, Ga., other the past few days. It doesn’t appear to have impacted Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley. Despite Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke leaving the program and fellow 2023 recruit Kayin Lee decommitting from the...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

3-star quarterback William Watson III commits to Nebraska

Nebraska locked in its quarterback of the future Tuesday night when Springfield (Mass.) Central quarterback William Watson III announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers at halftime of his basketball game. Watson is the No. 560 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia offers 4-star cornerback Daniel Harris

Georgia has extended an offer to Miami Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris. The offer comes on the same day Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star cornerback Kayin Lee decommitted from the program. Harris is the No. 192 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Texas makes top five for On3 No. 100 Rico Flores

Folsom (Ca.) 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores released a top five schools list consisting of Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Georgia on Tuesday evening. The No. 100 overall player in the 2023 On300 was selected to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio and is one of the Longhorns’ top targets at wideout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

2024 cornerback Zion Ferguson visiting LSU next month

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Zion Ferguson will be taking a visit next month to Baton Rouge, La., to visit LSU on March. He tweeted the news Tuesday. Ferguson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.7k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former Oregon Ducks Bryson Young, Gus Cumberlander selected in USFL Draft

The recently re-launched USFL held its inaugural draft on Tuesday, and two players with Oregon ties were selected. Former Duck defensive ends Bryson Young and Gus Cumberlander were both picked in the second round. The New Jersey Generals selected Young with the fifth pick of the second round, while the Philadelphia Stars selected Cumberlander with the third pick of the third round.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Dawgs fall at Texas A&M despite season, career-high nights in several statistics

Georgia lost its eighth straight contest on Tuesday night at Texas A&M, falling to the Aggies 91-77. After falling to 6-22 on the season, the 2021-22 Bulldogs are just on the cusp of cementing themselves as one of the worst basketball teams in program history. In fact, the last time that the Bulldogs had a worse winning percentage was the 1955-56 season, when Georgia went 3-21.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Bo Jackson announces pick during 2022 USFL Draft

Former Auburn star Bo Jackson joined the 2022 USFL Draft festivities by announcing the first-round pick of the Birmingham Stallions on Tuesday night. Promoting the team located in his home state, he announced quarterback Alex McGough as the future of the spring football franchise. Alex McGough joins the Birmingham Stallions...
NFL
On3.com

Five former Georgia players named to list of top NFL draft prospects

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah finally released his top five prospects for the upcoming 2022 NFL class. Surprise, surprise — there are a few Georgia Bulldogs on there. Kirby Smart’s national championship team has five, specifically, with all of them coming on the defensive side of the ball. Check them out here.
NFL
On3.com

Tigers Today: Former Clemson offensive tackle selected in USFL Draft

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy