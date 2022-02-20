3-2-1: Rayburn, March 5 junior day, Clemson basketball struggles continue

NC State comes in 11-16 overall, and 4-12 in the conference. The Wolfpack are sitting at the bottom of the ACC but move up to 12th place in the conference with a win. NC State still has a chance at a Top 10 seed in the ACC tournament, and it has to start with beating Boston College. The Wolfpack have not won back to back ACC games since closing out the regular season last year with five straight wins. In their recent road victory at Georgia Tech, they had full control. Georgia Tech never had the lead and NC State was winning 51-26 at halftime and closed the game with a 76-61 win. Terquavion Smith was struggling in the last two games, putting up 14 points on 5 for 28 (17.8%) shooting. In just 24 minutes against Georgia Tech, Smith had 26 points and eight rebounds on 9/13 shooting from the floor and 8/6 shooting from 3pt range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO