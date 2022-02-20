ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Nate Oats: Defense was not going to be enough to beat Kentucky

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCBe1_0eK7cTVq00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Alabama had an advantage against Kentucky heading into their matchup Saturday due to injuries inside the Wildcats’ back court, and head coach Nate Oats wanted to highlight having two of UK’s best defenders and primary ball handlers in TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler out of the lineup.

The did exactly that early and often, leading Kentucky by as much as 13 points in the first half, but the Crimson Tide failed to keep their foot on the gas and fell to the No. 4 team in the nation 90-81 while getting swept in the season series at the same time.

“We kept telling them after the hot start, our defense wasn’t going to be good enough to win the game,” Oats said.

That effort that Oats was alluding to showed up after the final media timeout in the first half. Alabama got outscored 19-5 before halftime and saw a double-digit lead turn into a one-point halftime deficit in the blink of an eye. Once out of the locker room, Kentucky went on a 24-12 run to essentially end the game at 71-58 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

“It’s very frustrating to watch,” Oats said after the loss in Lexington. “It’s not a recipe to win on a consistent basis. And that’s why I think we’ve seen the ups and downs we’ve had this year.”

Sitting at 17-10 on the year, Oats hasn’t been shy to give constructive criticism to his players publicly. He’s said before if he didn’t feel that his players were giving their all, there was a spot on the bench with their name on it.

“It’s disappointing to lose games when I feel like our effort wasn’t where it needed to be to win a road game,” Oats said. “Guys got to figure out how hard they need to play to win these road games, because we’ve got two more road games left. We need to win them. We got figure out how to play a lot better on the road.”

Despite the poor performance defensively, Alabama can at least hang their hats on the fact that they had the No. 4 team in the country, and No. 6 team overall in the initial early March Madness seedings with their backs against the wall early. Keon Ellis led the charge with a season-high 28 points on 7-11 shooting beyond the arc (10-16 overall) while playing 37 minutes for Oats and the Crimson Tide Saturday.

Alabama finishes their regular season with a road trip to Vanderbilt Tuesday before hosting South Carolina and Texas A&M before traveling to LSU in their final game before the SEC Tournament. It’s not the easiest schedule, but it’s nowhere near the hardest. With the ‘Tide trending toward consistently inconsistent as the season ends, these final four games are must wins not Oats and company prior to postseason play.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Chris Beard on how Texas Tech disrupted Texas, compliments former players

Texas Tech hit the road for a trip to Texas on Saturday, and it was the Red Raiders that came out with a victory. After the two teams were tied at halftime at 28 points apiece, Texas Tech edged Texas 33-27 in the second half. Following the game, Texas head coach Chris Beard, who previously coached at Texas Tech, heaped out some praise to his former players on the other side of the court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Desmond Howard calls out Dick Vitale over Juwan Howard comments

Juwan Howard caused a melee on Sunday, with the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers getting into it with each other after the matchup. After words were exchanged between the two head coaches, Howard threw a punch toward a Wisconsin assistant, escalating the situation even further. There are plenty of opinions...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

3 NBA Teams That Could Trade For Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was supposed to be the face of the franchise for the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been on the court to warrant that title. To make matters worse, Williamson’s recent actions have really bothered people around the league. His former teammate, JJ Redick, put him on blast while on ESPN’s First Take.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: Media glowing over John Calipari, Wildcats' surge before NCAA Tournament

Kentucky basketball is coming together down the stretch as one of college hoops' top teams. The Wildcats inch closer to a top seed in the NCAA Tournament following Saturday's 90-81 win over 25th-ranked Alabama, one of the most notable victories of the season considering it came with two starters —TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler — unavailable due to injury.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

There's a clear RPM leader for 4-star WR DeAndre Moore Jr.

Ever since Lincoln Riley left for USC, it was expected that many of his top 2023 commits at Oklahoma would follow him to Los Angeles. Los Alamitos (Calif.) High teammates Malachi Nelson, a Five-Star Plus+ quarterback, and four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon both did so within a week. Nobody else from the 2023 Sooners class has joined them — yet.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy