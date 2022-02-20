ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much snow will Denver get Tuesday and Wednesday?

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic cold arrived in Denver Monday afternoon and dropped temperatures rapidly from the 50s into the 20s.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light snow will arrive in Denver overnight Monday into Tuesday and will continue off and on until Thursday morning.

5 things to know about snowstorm, Arctic cold arriving this week

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver will get 3-4 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon.

The mountains will see the biggest totals, with some areas picking up as much as three feet of fresh powder.

Here’s a look at the expected snowfall totals by Thursday afternoon:

  • Denver: 3-4
  • Western suburbs: 4-6 inches
  • Foothills: 4-8 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 2-6 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches
  • Summit County: 8-12 inches
  • Divide ski areas: 8-12 inches
  • Northern Mountains: 6-12 inches
  • Western Slope ski areas: 2 feet
  • Southern Mountains: 2-3 feet
  • Mountain valley towns: 3-8 inches

We will continue to update this story with any changes to the forecast as the Pinpoint Weather Team gets new data. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.

Comments / 6

Rudy Gerbracht
2d ago

Only a concern to Outworlders that moved here. Just move back, take Polis with you, and the rest of us will be fine.

Reply(2)
5
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy