How much snow will Denver get Tuesday and Wednesday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic cold arrived in Denver Monday afternoon and dropped temperatures rapidly from the 50s into the 20s.

We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light snow will arrive in Denver overnight Monday into Tuesday and will continue off and on until Thursday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said Denver will get 3-4 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon.

The mountains will see the biggest totals, with some areas picking up as much as three feet of fresh powder.

Here’s a look at the expected snowfall totals by Thursday afternoon:

Denver: 3-4

Western suburbs: 4-6 inches

Foothills: 4-8 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-6 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches

Summit County: 8-12 inches

Divide ski areas: 8-12 inches

Northern Mountains: 6-12 inches

Western Slope ski areas: 2 feet

Southern Mountains: 2-3 feet

Mountain valley towns: 3-8 inches

We will continue to update this story with any changes to the forecast as the Pinpoint Weather Team gets new data. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as we get it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.