The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team beat the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 6-5 in an extra inning thriller at Russo Park on Tuesday night. It was CJ Willis who provided the walk off double in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Cajuns, but the journey to get there was intense. With the win, Louisiana improved to 3-1 overall before their big series of games this weekend at the Round Rock Classic in Texas.

