Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

 2 days ago

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches at lower elevation, with 12 to 24 inches possible in the mountains and over Marias Pass. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts during the day on Saturday could lead to significant blowing and drifting of the falling and or fallen snow along and west of the United States Highway 89 corridor, especially west of Browning along United States Hwy 2.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Icy Start to the Work Week

As of early Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings span from W. Montana to NW Wisconsin for heavy snow accumulation through Tuesday. Locally, it’ll be the threat for mixed precipitation that may cause a few headaches on the roads. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green, Rock,...
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WEATHER * Temperatures will hover around or just below the freezing mark this morning as precipitation increases coverage and intensity between 800 AM and 1000 AM. * A greater frequency of freezing rain occurrence is expected near the Saginaw Bay shoreline from Port Austin to Bay City and then inland across Bay and Midland counties. IMPACTS * Light icing will lead to hazardous conditions on untreated roads and walking surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 16:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ERIE...NIAGARA...WESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 604 AM EST, a band of very heavy snow and blowing snow was located along a line extending from Grimsby, Ontario, to Long Point, Ontario. Movement was east at 45 mph. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, Medina, Williamsville, Grand Island and Evans. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 59 and 49. Visibilities are near zero in this band of heavy snow. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one to two inches per hour or more in this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hard Freeze Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE... For southern and eastern portions of the Inland Empire. * WHEN...Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slow warming trend will occur into the weekend, where Friday morning may also see temperatures near 32 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark Foothills to far Western Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch the precipitation to just rain.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

