The Philadelphia Flyers announced that Martin Jones will get the nod in the net due to Carter Hart coming down with an eye infection. Hart has been solid in the net for the Flyers and at 23 years old is much more developed than most goalies at that age. It’s not surprising that Philadelphia would take every precaution to make sure their young goaltender is fully healthy before putting him between the pipes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO