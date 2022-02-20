ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 27-Year-Old New England Woman

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN4ge_0eK7cEWB00
Annie Crounse Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Annie Crounse is described as being about 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes, according to the Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County.

Police provided a photo of Crounse but noted that it may be a few years old.

Pittsfield Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the department at 413-448-9700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Bus Driver Charged After Altercation With Students

A 58-year-old school bus driver from Dutchess County is facing charges after being involved in an altercation with BOCES students in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Ulster County BOCES - Center for Innovative Learning in the Town of Esopus regarding a complaint involving a bus driver and students.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
