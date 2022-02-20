Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 27-Year-Old New England Woman

Annie Crounse Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Annie Crounse is described as being about 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds, with dark hair and blue eyes, according to the Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County.

Police provided a photo of Crounse but noted that it may be a few years old.

Pittsfield Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the department at 413-448-9700.

