ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

And.... I'm back

By melbann Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 2 days ago

In early February 2020 I had my first son the day before my 30th birthday. After his birth I weighed 216 lbs. I tried using myfitnesspal after I was 6 week postpartum but I couldn't wrap my mind around calorie tracking. In June 2020 I decided to try WW since it...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

Here’s How Alcohol Affects Your Ability to Build Muscle

There probably aren’t many people out there who imagine that drinking a case of beer will make you a better athlete. Still, there are lots of people who argue that it doesn’t really matter either way—that training is training and social life is social life, and the two don’t really affect each other.
FITNESS
Muscle And Fitness

Keep Moving to the Beat, It’s Good for Your Heart Way Past Your 40s

As we move past age 40, we often reflect on the physical activity we undertook in our younger days and start to look ahead, wondering if there will be a point at which we should hang up the gym bag, or the running shoes, as we head into our half-century and beyond. In order to protect our hearts for longevity we’ve all heard, and read, that being active is a great way to be fit over 40, but how accurate were the studies? And is this true of our 50s? What about our 60s?
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

I’m Not Fat, I’m Just Fat Today

The other day, I was cleaning my place and listening to the news in the background when statistics came up about the rise in depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. I paused when they mentioned eating disorders and the increase in hospital admissions. It cited the following: “New diagnoses of anorexia...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Breastfeeding#Doughnut#Myfitnesspal#Ww
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Over 40 Because It Causes Abdominal Fat

While many of us lived on processed foods like Top Ramen and other dehydrated pasta meals during our college years and early twenties, health experts warn that these easy foods should be avoided due to their high-sodium, inflammation-causing contents. These factors, as well as others, can lead to bloating and stomach fat. Ah, to be back in our twenties again would be so sweet!
NUTRITION
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
CNET

7 dangerous eating habits you should stop this year

As someone who once struggled with body dysmorphia and disordered eating, I know firsthand just how invasive a food obsession can be. To everyone who eats a meal and moves on, food is just food. It's necessary for survival and that's all. But for people who have an eating disorder or disordered eating habits (not quite the same thing), food is all-consuming.
NUTRITION
Telegraph

How you can sleep your way to a slimmer body

Weight loss is a slog, most of us assume. We think of joyless diets, interspersed with exhausting bouts of exercise. And sometimes weight loss can feel like that. But there’s one relatively painless factor that often goes overlooked: the role of good sleep. In recent years, sleep scientists have...
WEIGHT LOSS
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy