Randolph County, IN

40-year-old man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit minor in Randolph County

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A 40-year-old Muncie man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor in Randolph County.

An investigation began when Randolph County investigators were contacted by an online social media group, Predator Catchers Muncie, regarding Michael Ray Keller, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group advised that they recently had a member who posed as a 14-year-old female that had corresponded with Keller through an online application.

“They provided the full chat logs to the investigator which depicted Keller soliciting the minor for sexual purposes. Keller also agreed to meet with the minor and the group exposed this meeting on a live social media video,” the sheriff’s office said.

The group found that Keller had previously been arrested by Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on two previous occasions for child solicitation.

Keller was convicted in both of those cases, the sheriff’s office said.

The group further advised that after exposing Keller, he was already speaking with another member again posing as a 14-year-old female.

Detective Puterbaugh agreed to investigate the situation and filed paperwork with Randolph Circuit Court who later issued a warrant for Keller’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says Keller faces one count of child solicitation, a level 5 felony, which could carry between one to six years in prison if convicted.

Keller is being held on a $12,000 bond pending his initial hearing.

Randolph County, IN
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Randolph County, IN
