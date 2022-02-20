ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Four drivers to start Daytona 500 from rear of the field

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Hemric will join Joey Logano and Jacques Villeneuve at the rear for the start of today’s Daytona 500. Briscoe’s...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

TheThumper
2d ago

four drivers to start from the rear of the field??? that's not possible - only one can start from the rear - the rest are near the rear. this article was obviously written by a highly intelligent senior NASCAR executive

Reply
2
Related
Distractify

Ryan Newman Got Divorced in 2020, but Is the NASCAR Driver Dating Anyone?

For more than a decade, Ryan Newman has been a fixture on the NASCAR circuit. Just recently, though, the driver announced that he would be stepping away from the 2022 season to focus on more grassroots racing. This announcement came after Ryan lost his ride with RFK Racing at the end of the 2021 season. Now, as Ryan turns 44, many are also wondering about the state of his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's Proof Nascar Driver Kyle Busch's Romance With Wife Samantha Is Full Speed Ahead

Watch: Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turn Jay Z Into a NASCAR Fan?. On this race day, Kyle Busch's love tank is full. With many eyes on the Nascar driver this weekend at the Daytona 500, it's understandable why the 36-year-old racer may be feeling the pressure to speed through the competition. But no matter what happens on the race track, Kyle has the support of his wife Samantha Busch.
MOTORSPORTS
NESN

How Brad Keselowski Felt About Catching Heat For Daytona 500 Wreck

Roush Fenway Racing driver Brad Keselowski came under fire both during and after Sunday’s Daytona 500 as a pair of NASCAR Cup Series competitors pointed at him for causing wrecks at Daytona International Speedway. Denny Hamlin blamed Keselowski for a Stage 1 “Big One” in which Hamlin was among...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacques Villeneuve
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Stewart Haas Racing Ford#Kaulig
NESN

Denny Hamlin Points Finger At Brad Keselowski After Daytona 500 Wreck

Denny Hamlin had his Daytona 500 end rather abruptly Sunday after an eight-car “Big One” at the end of Stage 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry, was among the eight cars involved and was one of four racers who had his day ended because of the crash. Hamlin pointed the finger at Brad Keselowski, who made contact with Harrison Burton, when he was asked about the wreck during the FOX broadcast.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: National Anthem At Daytona 500 Goes Viral

Before the Daytona 500 could get underway on Sunday, there had to be a stirring rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick things off. Country singer Trace Adkins performed the national anthem, which culminated with a flyover through a crystal clear blue sky in Florida. There were also some broadcast shots of United States service members overseas who are tuning in.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Daytona Crash

A big crash in Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon led to some very notable departures in the season opening race. Early on Sunday afternoon, several prominent drivers were involved a crash during Stage 1 of the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin, one of the favorites to win...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona 500 Results: February 20, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. Today, it’s the biggest race of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series. The famed Daytona 500 is set to begin at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. View 2022 Daytona 500 results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Daytona 500: Menu. TV...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after the 64th Daytona 500

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers said after Sunday’s 64th running of the Daytona 500, which opened the 2022 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway:. Austin Cindric, winner: “Oh, my God. Do you know what makes it all better? A packed house. A packed house at the Daytona 500. I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday. Oh, my gosh. Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate. Obviously, he wants to win this one. Everybody works so hard with this Next Gen car, through this whole process, and damn, I am so excited. This makes up for losing a championship last race I did.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s career takes an intriguing turn

Kurt Busch is set to do something throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season that he has never done before in his illustrious career. It was announced last June that Trackhouse Racing Team would be acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, and this was an announcement that essentially came out of nowhere.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy