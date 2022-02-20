ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois could modify state gas tax ties to inflation, Hoffman says

By Mark Maxwell
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ymzn_0eK7alNc00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) discussed the proposal to freeze the gas tax for one year, and addressed the looming fiscal challenges posed by the unemployment insurance trust fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 13

Howie Feltersnatch
2d ago

they should only be able to tax your money once.

Reply
12
Related
WCIA

Illinois American Water warns of scammers

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — In a press release on Tuesday, Illinois American Water urged customers to be aware of utility imposters and scammers. Illinois American Water reports that the company has seem an increase in scammers looking to gain access to homes and/or other personal information. These scammers are known to target those that are […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
WCIA

Cities, towns lobby Springfield for larger share of state sales taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) joined Capitol Connection to recap the JCAR ruling to suspend Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools, and to preview the fight between state and local governments over the Local Government Distributive Fund, which collects a portion of sales and income taxes in Illinois.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Updated policy ‘recommends’ masking at Danville schools

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The policy at Danville schools became masks “recommended” for students, staff and visitors Tuesday. The early morning vote by the Board of Education replaced a policy requiring face-coverings, making Danville the final of Central Illinois’s five metro school districts to clarify its rules following the dismissal of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s statewide mask […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

School board members to discuss nearly $98M tax increase to fund construction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School board members of the Mahomet-Seymour school district will be asked to approve a nearly $98 million tax increase to fund the construction of a new school and renovations at three others at Tuesday’s meeting. This is a recommendation from the Bulldog Blueprint Community Engagement Initiative, asking for $97.9 million bond […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Hoffman, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Where will you need to wear a mask come Feb. 28?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on. According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur City Council approves additional LPR cameras

UPDATE: The Decatur City Council approved on Tuesday the installation of additional LPR cameras in the city. Original Article: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on getting more License Plate Reader (LPR) Cameras. In a document from City staff, it was proposed that an additional 40 LPR cameras […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign County water team wins third straight taste test

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the third straight year, Illinois American Water’s Champaign County District placed first in a regional water taste test competition. 15 counties in Central Illinois submitted entries for the competition, which were judged on taste, odor and clarity. A water sample from the Champaign’s Mattis Water Treatment Plant was the winning […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Nexstar#House#D Swansea
WCIA

Union: School district ‘won’t move’ in negotiations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Federation of Teachers union said the school district “won’t move” in negotiations. The union called the latest bargaining session “unproductive” in a press release Monday morning. In response, they initiated the public posting process, meaning teachers could go on strike as early as March 21. Union co-president Mike Sitch said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Allerton Library to donate land for Oberheim Park

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a field with a future. The Allerton Public Library District is donating property to help honor a fallen police officer. The city of Monticello has wanted to build Oberheim Park for months. Now, they have the land to move forward. Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed in the line […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

GOP lawmaker with young children claims masks can stunt speech development

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) explained his opposition to mask mandates in classrooms, in part due to his concerns that the face covering might impede speech development in young children. Wilhour is one of nine Republicans who were ejected from the House chamber floor on Thursday for refusing to follow […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools add resource officer

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Brandon Ryan, who has been a police officer for the Paxton Police Department for the past eight years, begins his first day as a certified school resource officer at Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools on Tuesday. Last week, Ryan underwent 40 hours of training at Illinois Central College to become a certified school resource […]
PAXTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WCIA

SMTD to start operations at new Transfer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District is beginning commencing at its new Transfer Center Monday morning. The district said three of the four bus lanes and most of the concrete surface are complete, which allows for operations to commence as the construction continues of the rest of the facility. Bus routes have […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

City sees more potholes; mechanics see more damage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s the season of potholes. Every year, this kind of weather busts the pavement open – and it can be costly if you hit one. When there’s a big freeze, and then it thaws… That movement pushes and cracks the roads – creating potholes. Potholes aren’t just annoying; they can have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

IPA continues online instruction for Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School administrators at International Prep Academy confirmed on Tuesday that Wednesday’s instruction will be moved online. The school was forced to close coming out of the three-day weekend due to a fire hazard. Maintenance workers discovered the boiler was overheating on Monday, which prompted a response from the Champaign Fire Department. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Historic bust of Abraham Lincoln donated to Presidential Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is adding a historic statue to its collection. The statue, a 15-inch bust of Lincoln, was sculpted by Chicago artist Leonard Volk just after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for the 1860 U.S. Presidential election. Lincoln actually sat in a plaster mold to help […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Cultivate Illinois hosts Women’s Winter Retreat

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Small-business owners are supporting each other at a women’s winter retreat this weekend. Laura Edwards started Cultivate Illinois four years ago as a subscription service. She’d send out boxes of products from women-owned small businesses around Central Illinois. Now, she hosts an annual retreat for around a hundred women at the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Concerns with the Coles County Animal Shelter

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was standing-room only in the small board room at the Coles County courthouse. As dozens of people came out to support the concerned animal advocates for Coles County. “We have come together and have wanted to assist the shelter in making a better community for the animals,” Melissa Sanders, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois House ejects nine maskless Republicans, one refuses to leave in protest over pandemic powers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Dramatic and disruptive protests have erupted on the floor of the Illinois House many times throughout the years, but rarely have those protests been carried out by the Representatives themselves. In the late 1970s, former Representative Doug Kane, a Springfield Democrat, stormed the House podium as his party protested the rules […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy