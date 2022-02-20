ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS: Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjpcD_0eK7af5G00

Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion.

Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine , as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia.

Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted.

Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. A destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street, and a bride and groom celebrate their union on the Black Sea shore.

​​———

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Eastern Ukraine#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Biden says a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans. Here's how

With 150,000 Russian troops circling Ukraine's borders and U.S. officials warning that a major invasion could take place any day, President Biden has signaled to the American public that it, too, may feel effects if Russia chooses to invade. "If Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here...
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

552K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy