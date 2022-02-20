Amid rising concerns, 3 subway stabbings in one day in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people were stabbed Saturday in the New York subway system in what police said were separate attacks that come as concerns rise about transit crime.

A 20-year-old woman was punched and then stabbed three times in the abdomen at the Van Siclen Avenue station in Brooklyn and was taken to a hospital, where she was stable.

A man was stabbed in the leg Saturday night at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights during a robbery attempt, and shortly afterward a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the arm at the 116th Street station near Columbia University after asking a man and woman to move because they were smoking, police said.

No arrests have been made in the cases.

In recent weeks, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train in Times Square and a man break dancing on a train was stabbed by another rider.

In response to concerns about assaults and aggressive behavior by homeless people in the subways since the start of the pandemic, Adams recently said he would start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night.