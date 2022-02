Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO