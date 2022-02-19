ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Lacrosse Powers Past Robert Morris to Earn Second Consecutive Win

Cover picture for the articleSTONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University men's lacrosse team (2-0) used a second half surge to power past Robert Morris (0-3), 18-14, to pick up its second consecutive win. The 18 goals were the most that the Seawolves scored in a game since it found the back of the...

