Men’s Lacrosse Powers Past Robert Morris to Earn Second Consecutive Win
stonybrookathletics.com
4 days ago
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University men's lacrosse team (2-0) used a second half surge to power past Robert Morris (0-3), 18-14, to pick up its second consecutive win. The 18 goals were the most that the Seawolves scored in a game since it found the back of the...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
St. Johns Country Day's magical run is still going strong.
The Sunshine State's greatest girls soccer dynasty rolled once more through the grass of Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 2-0 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A championship.
Senior Julia Boaventura tallied both goals after halftime,...
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Heading across state lines for the first time in this season, the Newberry College (8-0) baseball team took a 15-4 win over the Lions of Emmanuel College on February 16. The Wolves were dominate on the mound with a brilliant starting performance from sophomore right-hander...
CORTLAND — The G-Men were locked in.
Starting each quarter with a big run, No. 3 Garfield delivered a masterful performance in Wednesday's 59-33 Division III Lakeview District semifinal victory over No. 10 Berkshire.
"I think it started with practice," G-Men senior post Jenna Smith said. "This week, we were trying to be as focused...
Say goodbye to flying Hershey’s Kisses and giant chocolate bars. Pennsylvania high school athletes will have to find a new way to celebrate trips to the state championships. The PIAA board voted Wednesday to move the football and soccer championships to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for at least the next four seasons. The high school is in Mechanicsburg, about 25 miles west of Hershey.
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
Former TCU Horned Frog Khari Coleman has announced his commitment for the upcoming college football season. On Tuesday, from his Instagram account, Coleman announced that he will head to the SEC to join Lane Kiffin and become an Ole Miss Rebel. A New Orleans native, Coleman was the No. 48...
