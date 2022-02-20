ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being shot by police in South Bakersfield

UPDATE (FEB. 20 @ 10:55 AM) : The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the man that was shot and killed as 41-year-old Alexandro Rosales.

Police shot and killed a man armed with a gun in South Bakersfield Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Bakersfield police, officers were responding to a domestic violence call in the area of Dayton Avenue and Hughes Lane when an unnamed man armed with a gun confronted the officers. Police say that's when the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from the injuries. BPD says that both officers involved in the shooting were not hurt. They're on paid leave while the department investigates.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

