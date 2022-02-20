Indiana Man Arrested in Michigan Woman's 1987 Murder
An Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home...www.nbcchicago.com
An Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home...www.nbcchicago.com
So sad but I hope that her husband will know that her killer was caught even as it took thirty years to solve I’m sure he will have a day to show his relief when the excuser is sentenced
Comments / 1