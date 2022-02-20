ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Indiana Man Arrested in Michigan Woman's 1987 Murder

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

Tom Burgoyne Burgoyne
2d ago

So sad but I hope that her husband will know that her killer was caught even as it took thirty years to solve I’m sure he will have a day to show his relief when the excuser is sentenced

Reply
3
Related
NBC Chicago

Illinois Man Charged in Jan. 6, 2021, Attack on Capitol

Another Illinois resident has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested Tuesday. Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, of Chicago is charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Indiana Transgender Athlete Ban on Fast Track to Governor

The Indiana Senate on Tuesday refused to amend a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, putting it on the fast track to passing. If the full Senate approves the bill, which could happen as soon as Thursday,...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
74K+
Followers
51K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy