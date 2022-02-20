Indiana Man Arrested in Michigan Woman's 1987 Murder

Another Illinois resident has been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested Tuesday. Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, of Chicago is charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

