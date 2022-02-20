ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 10 Still Missing After Massive Ferry Fire

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

At least one person has died and 10 others remain missing after a ferry caught fire in Greece over the weekend, the New York Times reports.

The Euroferry Olympia -- which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew, as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars at the time -- underwent an emergency evacuation Friday (February 18) after catching fire in the Ionian Sea while traveling to Italy.

Firefighters worked overnight to extinguish the blaze and the Greek coast guard successfully evacuated around 280 individuals to Corfu, the Associated Press reported on Saturday (February 19).

However, Greek fire service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis confirmed one of the 12 individuals initially reported missing was found dead when first responders opened the doors to a truck being carried on the vessel.

“He had burns over a large part of his body,” Vathrakoyiannis said via the New York Times regarding the casualty, whose identity was not immediately released as of Sunday (February 20).

A 21-year-old truck driver from Belarus was successfully rescued earlier on Sunday, which leaves 10 others unaccounted for, Greek Coast Guard spokesman Nikolaos Alexiou confirmed via the New York Times .

Greek television showed video footage of the 21-year-old climbing off the ferry and into the Coast Guard ship after spending 53 hours trapped in the damaged ferry, which left visible burns on his legs, according to the New York Times .

