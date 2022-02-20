ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Needles, CA: Summary and voting results from the regular meeting of the Needles Cemetery Advisory Commission.

Cover picture for the articleSource: Community Service Manager Cheryl Sallis (Information):. Needles, California: An adjourned regular meeting of the Needles Cemetery Advisory Commission was held on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 inside the Needles City Council Chambers. *** Live Broadcast: Adjourned Regular Meeting: ***. Live Broadcasts: Zachary Lopez (ZachNews Photojournalist):. If you want to...

