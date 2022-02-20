Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Upshot of Current Trends 2022 : Medtronic, Maquet, Terumo and Xenios

Although numerous dinoflagellate species (Family Symbiodiniaceae) are present in coral reef environments, Acropora corals tend to select a single species, Symbiodinium microadriaticum, in early life stages, even though this species is rarely found in mature colonies. In order to identify molecular mechanisms involved in initial contact with native symbionts, we analyzed transcriptomic responses of Acropora tenuis larvae at 1, 3, 6, 12, and 24Â h after their first contact with S. microadriaticum, as well as with non-native symbionts, including the non-symbiotic S. natans and the occasional symbiont, S. tridacnidorum. Some gene expression changes were detected in larvae inoculated with non-native symbionts atÂ 1Â h post-inoculation, but those returned to baseline levels afterward. In contrast, when larvae were exposed to native symbionts, we found that the number of differentially expressed genes gradually increased in relation to inoculation time. As a specific response to native symbionts, upregulation of pattern recognition receptor-like and transporter genes, and suppression of cellular function genes related to immunity and apoptosis, were exclusively observed. These findings indicate that coral larvae recognize differences between symbionts, and when the appropriate symbionts infect, they coordinate gene expression to establish stable mutualism.
