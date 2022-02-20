ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market Standing Position Concerns and ways To Easing Competitive Arena 2022

By Presley Michelle
 2 days ago

“The analysis on Global Electrodialysis Equipment Market delivers a comprehensive breakdown of the worldwide market” together with industrial elements like market drivers, market trends and challenges, and restraints. Our analysts have inked a thorough analysis of most of the significant factors to specify the near future potential of Electrodialysis Equipment market....

Seeking Alpha

Evolving Market Trends: The Effect Of Global Warming On Our Financial System

Europe has strong incentives to reduce emissions. Chairman of the Risk Committee and Founding Partner, Kepos Capital Robert "Bob" Litterman explains the lack of appreciation in the diversity of incentives to reduce emissions across the globe. In this discussion, Litterman highlights the importance of placing a price on climate risk on carbon emissions would be a considerable move in the right direction for the US.
The Associated Press

Autonomous Movers Set for US Launch in 2024

PADERBORN, Germany & LAKE NONA, Fla. & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022-- Benteler EV Systems, Beep Inc., and Mobileye, an Intel Company, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy automotive-grade, fully electric, autonomous movers in public and private communities across North America. Aimed at first- and last-mile use cases in urban areas, the shuttles are due to begin production deployments in the United States in 2024.
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
Essence

Report: What Investing In Black-Owned Media Means For Brands

These long-term commitments can transform business for diverse owners and bring authentic brand partnerships to their audiences. Corporate brands are long overdue in paying attention to Black-owned media companies. Nielsen — a data and market measurement firm — is finally revealing why. The company recently announced the launch...
pymnts

Berlin FinTech Monite Raises $5M for its B2B Finance Management Platform

Monite, an automated finance management platform from Berlin, has raised $5 million in a funding round, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 22) Silicon Canals report. Monite said the new funds to make new automated products like accounts payable (AP), invoicing, expenses, cash flow and analytics. The company will also add more team members and expand into more countries, including the U.K. and the U.S.
TechRadar

Dell wants to help accelerate a major mobile industry shift

Dell has taken the wraps off a new range of hardware, software, and services that it says will make it easier and quicker for mobile operators to build networks that take advantage of open and cloud architectures in the 5G era. The shift to cloud-native networks will make their networks...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

mParticle reimagines multi-year customer data profiles with launch of premium Profile Reengagement feature

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Profile Reengagement to its suite of premium capabilities. The feature allows brands to maintain a rich and robust profile of its customers over a multi-year time horizon, within mParticle and across 100+ partner integrations. A deep, historical customer view enables brands to personalize experiences for protracted customer journeys, even if the touchpoints are infrequent and irregular. This historical customer insight is particularly useful to engage seasonal or churned customers.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Growing Marketing Agency Focused on Developing Inspiring Brands and Content, Rebrands to Inspire Agency

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Squared LLC, a full-service marketing firm with national and international clients has rebranded to Inspire Agency, a virtual branding and content agency providing inspiring brand development, content marketing, media relations and corporate communications. The new name and identity reflect the company's unique culture, values and mission to inspire the world, as well as the transformation the company experienced in the last two years.
Motley Fool

DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2021 results on Friday, Feb. 18. Its figures highlighted another year of accelerating revenue growth. The mobile sportsbook, iGaming, and daily fantasy sports provider is gaining momentum as more states legalize these activities. Another year of excellent growth for DraftKings. For the quarter ended...
pymnts

Ecobank Says Africa's Payment, FinTech Future is Bright

In Africa’s ever-changing payments ecosystem, innovation is the norm. In just two decades, major transformations have taken place across the continent — and virtually every few years, a new shift takes place. From the rise of telco-led mobile money, notably with PESA in Kenya in 2007, to the growth of automation across the industry, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments at Ecobank, has seen many payment advancements first-hand.
thefastmode.com

Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI to Offer Integrated Solution for Testing of O-RAN RUs

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) and Viavi Solutions this week announced they have partnered to offer an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). The two companies, leaders in wireless communication test and active in specifications development in the O-RAN ALLIANCE, have combined their industry-leading capabilities. Central to the joint solution is the O-RU Test Manager which provides a seamless user experience.
freightwaves.com

FreightTech firm aims to fill trucking niche with pay-per-day insurance coverage

With annual insurance costs for owner-operators and small fleets reaching anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 or more per truck, being at the wheel of your own operation can be overwhelming. A solution for transporters facing escalating costs could be usage-based insurance, which is available to owner-operators and small fleets that...
