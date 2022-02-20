What Team USA wore at the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO