Global Spherical Silica Market Standing Position Concerns and ways To Easing Competitive Arena 2022

Recent weakness in industrial stocks suggests that the cycle is peaking. I have been arguing since last year that as the 'secular' tech boom collapses and likely brings the rest of the market down with it in the 2020s, markets are likely to be dominated by the cyclicals that were so unloved throughout most of the last decade. That means not only that cyclical stocks (with energy in vanguard) will outperform tech and the broad indices but that all markets will behave more cyclically. Gone will be the great thematic decadal waves and in its place will be the relative choppiness of commodity-style volatility. Indeed, as I have argued before, the transition to cyclical markets typically begins before the 'secular' bull market ends. Thus, at the end of those bull markets, there is a surge in commodities (especially energy) and interest rates, and then comes the collapse. In other words, there is a cyclical collapse compounded by a secular collapse, or vice versa.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO