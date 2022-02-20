ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global Spherical Silica Market Standing Position Concerns and ways To Easing Competitive Arena 2022

By Presley Michelle
 2 days ago

“The analysis on Global Spherical Silica Market delivers a comprehensive breakdown of the worldwide market” together with industrial elements like market drivers, market trends and challenges, and restraints. Our analysts have inked a thorough analysis of most of the significant factors to specify the near future potential of Spherical Silica market....

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
marketplace.org

Oil prices surge — vegetable oil, that is

When we talk about oil prices, we usually don’t mean vegetable oil. But maybe we should pay more attention to them because the prices of vegetable oil commodities — like soy, palm and canola — have surged. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, vegetable...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
The Independent

Makers of KitKat and Durex hike prices of well-known brands as costs soar

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades. Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.It did not specify which products are now...
Seekingalpha.com

Weakness In Industrials Is A Warning

Recent weakness in industrial stocks suggests that the cycle is peaking. I have been arguing since last year that as the 'secular' tech boom collapses and likely brings the rest of the market down with it in the 2020s, markets are likely to be dominated by the cyclicals that were so unloved throughout most of the last decade. That means not only that cyclical stocks (with energy in vanguard) will outperform tech and the broad indices but that all markets will behave more cyclically. Gone will be the great thematic decadal waves and in its place will be the relative choppiness of commodity-style volatility. Indeed, as I have argued before, the transition to cyclical markets typically begins before the 'secular' bull market ends. Thus, at the end of those bull markets, there is a surge in commodities (especially energy) and interest rates, and then comes the collapse. In other words, there is a cyclical collapse compounded by a secular collapse, or vice versa.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Global e-commerce sales are expected to grow at 10.7% per year through 2025. Shopify has become the retail operating system for over 2 million merchants, but the stock currently trades at 18 times sales -- its cheapest valuation since April 2019. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce and fintech ecosystem in...
Reuters

Tesla faces day of reckoning on water supply for planned German plant

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) may lose the water supply contract for its long-delayed German plant if environmental groups win a court case challenging a licence granted to its water supplier at a hearing next week. The Frankfurt Oder administrative court will hear on March 4 a complaint...
Motley Fool

Lowe's Earnings: Watch for a New 2022 Outlook

Sales trends have been sluggish compared to Home Depot's in recent quarters. Lowe's is hoping to push profitability closer to 15% of sales over time. Management might issue a conservative outlook following several years of big sales gains. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) investors are in for a bumpy trading week ahead. The...
FOXBusiness

Lowe's raises full-year forecast as home improvement demand holds steady

U.S. home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc lifted its full-year sales and profit forecast on Wednesday, as home improvement retailers benefit from resilient demand for tools and building materials. Lowe's shares, which fell nearly 4% on Tuesday following the profit margin warning from larger rival Home Depot, rose 2.6% in...
