UltFone Android Data Recovery

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google announced on Wednesday that it's starting a multi-year project to safeguard privacy for Android smartphone users and work toward advertising methods that rely less on users' private data. Google said the initiative is called the Privacy Sandbox and it expects to develop the...
A Privacy Sandbox is coming to the Android ecosystem, Google said Wednesday. It's designed to offer better privacy protection that limits sharing user data with third parties for advertising purposes. Google has yet to fully design, build and test the Privacy Sandbox on Android and will continue supporting its existing...
Say goodbye to Lite Mode next month. Google will be ditching Lite Mode in Chrome for Android. The feature helped users save data when browsing the web. Expect Lite Mode to be killed off from Chrome 100 next month. Google Chrome for Android has offered a Data Saver Mode (later...
Looking for clarity on the latest tech news or want some technology topics explaining? In this podcast, we do just that. This week's Really Useful Podcast covers some easy performance boosts you can make to Windows 11, why you should trust Microsoft Defender, and explains data recovery. You'll also learn how to save money on Amazon Prime, and find out what we're recommending this week.
Similar to Apple's blockbuster data privacy moves last year, Android is phasing out sharing data with third-party apps. "Currently over 90 percent of the apps on Google Play are free, providing access to valuable content and services to billions of users," Android vice president Anthony Chavez said in a blog post. "Digital advertising plays a key role in making this possible. But in order to ensure a healthy app ecosystem — benefiting users, developers and businesses — the industry must continue to evolve how digital advertising works to improve user privacy."
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.
I first heard the standard joke about fusion as an undergraduate physics student in the 1960s: Fusion power is fifty years away – and probably always will be.
More than fifty years later, we still don’t have fusion. That’s because of the huge experimental challenges in recreating a miniature sun on earth.
Still, real progress is being made. This month, UK fusion researchers managed to double previous records of producing energy. Last year, American scientists came close to ignition, the tantalising moment where fusion puts more energy out than it needs to start the reaction. And small, fast-moving fusion startups...
The US military has entered console wars.As the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine ramps up, the Pentagon is worrying its incoming batch of soldiers from the "Nintendo Generation" are too soft to withstand the rigours of real-world combat.“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau in a press release from the Military Health System.Gen Z, or 18-to-25-year-olds, are especially at risk for being too soft-skinned to even graduate from basic recruit training without injury due to their "more sedentary lifestyle compared...
Smartphones are so intertwined into our daily lives that if you misplace yours or it gets stolen, it will be more than just an inconvenience. Tap or click here to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead). Possibly thousands of photos, contacts and messages...
Comments / 0