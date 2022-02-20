UltFone Android Data Recovery

The US military has entered console wars.As the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine ramps up, the Pentagon is worrying its incoming batch of soldiers from the "Nintendo Generation" are too soft to withstand the rigours of real-world combat.“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau in a press release from the Military Health System.Gen Z, or 18-to-25-year-olds, are especially at risk for being too soft-skinned to even graduate from basic recruit training without injury due to their "more sedentary lifestyle compared...

MILITARY ・ 19 HOURS AGO