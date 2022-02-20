ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Our Lives: Wreaths Across America

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Gwen Edwards is joined by Joe Reagan, of Wreaths Across America, to discuss the 6668 Postal Battalion – the only all Black unit in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corp to serve overseas during the World War II.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

