ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere signs for Danish club Aarhus

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFXFn_0eK7XW7Y00

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus .

Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal .

The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.

“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”

Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.

“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United fans heap praise on Jadon Sancho who is starting to find his feet at Old Trafford... as the England international provides two assists in 4-2 victory against Leeds

Manchester United fans are lauding praise on Jadon Sancho following his performance in the 4-2 victory against Leeds. In a chaotic game, Sancho kept a cool head and provided two assists to help his side take the three points. Harry Maguire gave the Red Devils the lead before Sancho got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Wilshere
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Aarhus#England#Danish#Agf Og
The Guardian

Jack Wilshere, Aarhus and a long seven-and-a-half years in football

In a 19-minute long sit-down with The Athletic last August, the only time Jack Wilshere came close to cracking anything resembling a smile was when he struggled to remember the identities of his close friends in football. Without a club after being released by Bournemouth, the sight of the one-time Arsenal and England superstar revealing how difficult it was to explain to his eldest child that no club anywhere wanted him, while candidly discussing the fact that his two youngest had never seen him play football and probably don’t know what he “does” was enough to bring a tear to a glass eye.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Manu Tuilagi ready to return for England against Wales

England centre Manu Tuilagi is in "immense" physical shape and ready to return for the crunch Six Nations encounter with Wales on Saturday, says assistant coach Anthony Seibold. Tuilagi, 30, missed England's first two Championship games with a hamstring injury he picked up in November. But after his comeback for...
RUGBY
The Independent

Bruno Lage not dreaming of Champions League football at Wolves just yet

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not allow himself to dream of Champions League football just yet – because he knows any manager is only a couple of bad results from being sacked.Lage takes his side to Arsenal on Thursday night within striking distance of the top four following a run of six wins from the past eight league games.Wolves could move just three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and still with a match in hand, if they can record another victory at the Emirates Stadium.Lage has transformed the team from the one which had appeared to stagnate somewhat last season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy