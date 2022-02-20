ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Update Brings CYBERPUNK 2077 To Next Gen Consoles Plus Free Trial

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 has officially come to next gen consoles with it’s latest update, and until March 15 you can enjoy a free trial of the game. If you enjoy it on the trial and want the full game then there is no need to start over as all your save data...

geektyrant.com

