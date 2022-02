The CW has released a preview for "Homecoming", the sixth episode of Naomi's first season. As the title reveals, the episode is expected to see Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) and her friends deal with the trials and tribulations of Homecoming. It appears as if the title will also have a double meaning, referencing Naomi's newfound alien origins and the number of intergalactic bounty hunters that are complicating that. The trailer also namedrops a surprising DC Comics organization — one with ties to another show on the network — when Zumbaddo (Cranston Johnson) tells a character not to go to STAR Labs. As DC fans know, the organization is best associated with being one of the central locations of The Flash, although it's clear that Naomi's version will be completely different, given the show's standing in its own separate corner of the multiverse.

