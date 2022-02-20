ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Chip Yost, Cameron Kiszla, Gil Leyvas, Nexstar Media Wire, Carlos Saucedo
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlctR_0eK7W5E700

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing dog reunited with family after 12 years

A dog who had been missing for so long it was listed as deceased has been reunited with its family after 12 years.According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin got a call about a stray dog “who had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton”.When Officer Levin arrived, he scanned the dog, which had been described as looking old and unwell, to see if it had a microchip, and to his surprise the dog had been reported missing a decade earlier.The information on the chip said the dog was called zopey and...
PETS
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy