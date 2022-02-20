Bruce Weber hopes his Kansas State basketball team gets an NCAA Tournament opportunity

STILLWATER, Okla. — If Nijel Pack had a feeling of déjà vu, it was understandable.

There he was with the ball in his hands, a tie score against Oklahoma State with the clock winding down.

Only this time the outcome was different.

Instead of Pack sinking a game-winning 3-pointer as he had just over two weeks before at Bramlage Coliseum, the Cowboys made a defensive stop to force overtime, then got some heroics of their own from Avery Anderson in the extra period to hand Kansas State a devastating 82-79 loss Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

"Same thing, same (scenario). A tie game at the end and we ended up having the ball at the end," said Pack, who along with Markquis Nowell led K-State with 16 points. "It was really the same exact game, but they end up hitting the game winner with three seconds to go.

"It kind of sucks how that just happened, but we've got a quick turnaround at (Kansas on Tuesday)."

It was a devastating loss for the Wildcats for the simple fact that they are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, desperate for wins, and they had a chance to leave Stillwater with a big one.

Instead, they fell to 14-12 overall and into a tie for fifth in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State at 6-8. And next up is a trip to Lawrence at 8 p.m. Tuesday to face league-leading Kansas.

After Isaac Likekele forced Pack into a tough floater in the lane that was partially blocked at the end of regulation, K-State continued to battle in overtime. The Wildcats came back from a five-point deficit to tie it at 79 on three Pack free throws with 12.4 seconds left, only to have Anderson knock down the winner for Oklahoma State.

Like Pack, K-State coach Bruce Weber was taken by how similar the game was to the Feb. 2 meeting between the teams in Manhattan, when the Wildcats were the winners by a 71-68 score.

"Back and forth runs. But I thought they played really well the first half, and in the second half we pushed them and we made the run at the end to give us a chance," Weber said. "You're just hoping it would go our way.

"We've had so many close games. We kept talking about poise and execution and we're down seven, they'll give us a chance. Then they did and we got stops when it counted. We made the right plays when it counted, just they made the big bucket at the end."

K-State guard Mark Smith, who had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, was less upset by the way the Wildcats played than by the final result.

"The atmosphere was great. It was high level," Smith said. "I thought we played with a lot of passion and heart, playing back down seven with two minutes left, it was great.

"We showed great toughness and obviously this is a tough one. We thought we should have gotten this one but obviously we have a big one Tuesday coming up."

Weber also could find little fault with his team's effort. In fact, he was almost at a loss trying to explain how the Wildcats shot 35.7% for the game to 51.9 for Oklahoma State and still nearly pulled it out.

Previously:Free throws deliver Kansas State basketball past West Virginia to second straight comeback victory

"But again, I think it's our guys," he said. "They care, their perseverance. They've got big hearts and (I'm) proud of them. We've just got to hope we can keep moving forward and find a way to get a few here down the stretch."

With only road games at Kansas and Texas Tech, plus home dates with Oklahoma and Iowa State remaining, the Wildcats are on the danger of falling off the NCAA bubble. But Smith said this is not the time to focus on the postseason.

"We're really not looking at it that way," he said. "It's just one more and coach keeps preaching

. We're just trying to get one more win at a time."

But in the end, Weber aches for the Wildcats to get a chance to advance in March.

"They care," he said. "We're not perfect by any means. But if they keep that attitude and desire, I just hope and pray we get it get to the point where we're getting a tournament (bid) because I think we can do some damage."