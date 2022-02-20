ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Funeral set for FDNY firefighter who collapsed day after Queens blaze

By Associated Press
ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for a New York firefighter who collapsed in his firehouse a day after battling a blaze in Queens.

Jesse Gerhard was from Islip and was working out of a firehouse in Far Rockaway when he died Wednesday. A day earlier, he had helped fight a blaze in Queens.

The 33-year-old’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Bay Shore.

FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard saves lives even after death through tissue donation

Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused Gerhard’s death. The New York City medical examiner’s office tells Newsday an initial examination has been conducted, but didn’t say whether there were any preliminary findings.

It’s expected to be a few weeks before the full autopsy is completed.

PIX11

Suspects handcuffed, assaulted victim during Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — After impersonating NYPD officers Jan. 8, two men handcuffed another man before assaulting and robbing him, police said Tuesday. The suspects entered the apartment building near Linden Boulevard and Euclid Avenue about 8:15 a.m., knocked on an apartment door and told the 53-year-old resident that they were police officers. When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teens throw rocks at subway conductor in Lower Manhattan: union

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of young people attacked an on-duty subway conductor in Lower Manhattan Monday night, according to the transit union. Transport Workers Union spokesman Pete Donohue told PIX11 News Tuesday that a group of teens threw rocks at the conductor, striking her face and chest. She was treated at a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect wanted for robbing several Bronx businesses during three-day spree: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One suspect robbed businesses across five different Bronx neighborhoods during a crime spree from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, police said Tuesday. The man targeted several businesses — including restaurants and convenience stores — during his three-day robbery spree, police said. The businesses spanned the Melrose, West Concourse, Fordham Heights, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman assaulted on L train after subway safety plan rolls out

STUYVESANT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a woman aboard an L train in Stuyvesant, Manhattan Monday night after attempting to steal her cellphone, police said Tuesday. When the woman fought off the man, he pushed her into a handrail and fled the scene, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was injured […]
STUYVESANT, NY
PIX11

Shootout in the Bronx leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shootout between three people on a Bronx street left a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Friday just before 4 a.m. near West 170th Street and Edward L Grant Highway in Highbridge. A fight broke out among a group […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Arrest made in killing of Brooklyn woman, dog: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman — and her dog — Jan. 2, officials said Tuesday. Namel Colon, 36, is accused of killing 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa and her pitbull. An NYPD spokesperson initially said police believed Ynoa was targeted. PETA said they would pay $5,000 to anyone who gave […]
BROOKLYN, NY
