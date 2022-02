Greeley West 79, Greeley Central 67, at GCHS: These two crosstown rivals matched up one final time this winter, in the Class 5A/4A Northern Colorado Athletic Conference tournament, as Greeley West avenged a previous loss to Central. The Spartans ignited their offense in the middle two quarters, turning a 15-14 deficit after one quarter into a 64-44 lead after three quarters. West outscored the Wildcats 21-10 in the second quarter and 29-19 in the third. The Spartans improved to 6-17 overall. Central fell to 8-15.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO