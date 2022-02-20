Port Charlotte Seafood Festival offers more than just fish

PORT CHARLOTTE — As soon as the gates opened, a line of cars on El Jobean Road were waiting to get into Charlotte County Fairgrounds for the first Port Charlotte Seafood & Music Festival.

Hosted by Paragon Festivals, of Sarasota, it also featured a multitude of vendors selling a variety of wares and foods other than seafood.

And of course, there was the live entertainment performed on a bandstand next to a large, covered bar.

“We came for the seafood,” said Bill and Brenda Shepard of Sarasota. But others favored the funnel cakes, cookies, candy, ice cream and Kona Ice, while some wanted to shop for goods such as jewelry, hats, swings, candles, artwork, and even marijuana — medical, that is.

Joshua Tranchita, resplendent in an outfit depicting a marijuana plant, was selling medicinal hemp and cannabis products from the CBD family, along with his partner Patrick Covington and niece Hailey Tranchita.

There were cookies and gummies for those who preferred not to smoke the product which, said Tranchita, “have many medicinal benefits,” adding, “a lot of older people buy our products.”

He is based in Largo, but “travels all over and will be in Tennessee soon,” he said.

William Stinson, at a seafood stand, said that he “pulls them in.” Demonstrating, he beckoned to passersby, and many couldn’t refuse his smiling face as he urged them to buy his crab cakes with spicy “boom boom sauce.”

Sue Frazzini was selling beaded jewelry made by some 20 Indonesian woman in a co-op. Paula Piunti stopped by to browse the collection.

The bandstand was set up for the evening’s entertainment set to begin from 4:30 p.m. and featuring a variety of entertainers.

The festival runs through Sunday; Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

General admission is free, but parking costs $5. There are alcoholic beverages being sold as well as a variety of soft drinks.

One must buy tickets in order to purchase food. Each ticket costs $1 and prices, for some, might be expensive. For example, the corn on the cob stand sells Mexican Street corn for $8 an ear. Domestic beer will set you back $7, while mixed drinks are $10. A lobster roll was selling for 30 tickets, or $30.

On the way out of the fairgrounds, Billy Cook was attracting a lot of attention. He sells SoCoswings out of Tennessee, and David and Wanda Webber, of Cape Coral, stopped by to take a seat. Minutes later, they were trying other custom-made swings which “are $349 each, or $700 for two, out the door and no tax,” said Cook.

Soon, others, tired from standing and walking the grounds on Saturday when temperatures were in the low 80s, took a few minutes to relax on Cook’s swings.