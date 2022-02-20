Chase through multiple Iowa counties ends with crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase which spanned multiple counties in central Iowa Sunday morning ended with a man behind bars.

Iowa State Police say 22-year-old Adam Maymi of Henderson, Nevada was arrested after the incident. Maymi faces several charges, including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Troopers attempted to pull Maymi over on Interstate 80 eastbound just outside of Earlham for several traffic violations, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. Instead, Maymi sped away on I-80 before exiting the highway in De Soto.

Maymi went through De Soto and then sped eastbound on County Road F90 through Booneville. Troopers clocked Maymi at 125 mph in a 55 mph zone during this section of the pursuit. He eventually got onto Interstate 35 at the Grand Avenue interchange in West Des Moines, then took Interstate 235 towards Des Moines.

The chase ended in Des Moines near the intersection of Rollins Avenue and Cummins Parkway at about 10 in the morning. Maymi rolled his car over, according to Des Moines Police.

“The suspect got off on 63rd Street, turned onto Grand Avenue and crashed, so we were able to give the law enforcement agencies some support and get a suspect in custody,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. “It’s not what we expect in the middle of the day on a beautiful day.”

Dinkla said Maymi tried to run from the scene and was taken down with a Taser. His actions after the crash led to charges of interference against medical staff and law enforcement.

Maymi is also charged with possession of marijuana. He is currently in the Polk County Jail.

