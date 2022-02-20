Weather for the Week Ahead

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

