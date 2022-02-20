ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 2 days ago

KSLA

Threat for severe weather returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Some rain may return Wednesday, but it’s still Thursday when the stronger storms are expected. Some storms may be severe bringing damaging winds, hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Overnight will be cloudy. A couple showers will be possible first thing by sunrise. Mostly for east Texas...
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
WMTW

Temperatures on the climb, tracking two storms this week

A cool weekend is coming to a close and another temperature swing is on the way this week. Monday will start in the 20s for most and that gives us a jump start heading toward 40s and 50s by midday. Plenty of sun south of the mountains. A cold front...
KTTS

Storms Tonight, Winter Weather Wednesday And Thursday

Two storm systems this week will send temperatures below freezing. Highs will be near 70 Monday. But temperatures will plunge as much as 30 degrees between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible tonight. A second wave of winter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Areas north...
WOOD

Several Chances for Snow Over the Next 10 Days

We have several chances for snow during the next week and a half. The above map shows the % chance of 2″ or more snowfall over the next 72 hours. There’s a high chance of that in the U.P. and Northwest Lower Michigan. Here’s radar. This should update...
WETM

Rain moves in today with active weather continuing for the end of the workweek

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
WMUR.com

Video: Rain, ice, with snow later this week

After a quiet and milder start to the week, lots of changes move in for the next several days including some impact weather with two weather systems. Clouds will quickly thicken up this afternoon and there could even be a touch of drizzle in spots during the morning hours. Untreated roads would be slick if that occurs due to surface temps at or below freezing. Steadier precipitation arrives mid to late afternoon in the form of rain with pockets of freezing rain in southwestern areas and a better chance of some freezing rain farther north. Temps slowly climb into the mid to upper 30s to low 40s (far south).
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Monday Ahead, Troublesome Weather Possible Late Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A very cold start to the day with morning temperatures down near 10 degrees. Slick spots are possible following overnight snow showers that briefly moved through. Alert: None right now, but that could change with Thursday’s rain-to-snow chance. (Photo courtesy KDKA Weather Center) Aware: A big weather system will impact our area on Thursday into Friday morning. At this time right now, an inch of rain will be possible through the day on Thursday. Rain will then fairly quickly change over to snow with just a brief chance for sleet as the change happens. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays &...
