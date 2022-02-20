ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Winter Olympics top video moments for Sunday: Chen backflips, Shiffrin wins and the Closing Ceremony

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing officially came to an end Sunday morning with the Closing Ceremony. If you weren’t awake to see the ceremony live, it will air again during NBC’s Olympic Primetime Coverage. Before the games concluded there were still plenty...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Nathan Chen's Backflip and More: See Top Performances From Figure Skating Gala

Team USA’s star figure skater, Nathan Chen, returned to the ice at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a final performance, and wowed an entirely new way. Vincent Zhou made his return to Olympic ice, Anna Shcherbakova returned for an angelic final skate, figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu thrilled the crowd with another stunning performance, Aleksandra Trusova followed up her silver medal performance with a Wonder Woman-themed skate.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Jessie Diggins
The Spun

Photo: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Enjoying Sunday’s Round

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, appear to be in very good spirits at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon. The 15-time major champion wasn’t able to play at his tournament this year, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in last year’s car accident.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
Slate

The Stunning Olympic Pairs Figure Skating Competition Got a Perfect Ending

If one just looked at the results of the Olympic pairs free skate in Beijing, one might think it was a boring event. The top six teams from the short program ended up in the exact same placements in the end. And yet, to watch it live, the pairs free skate was a thrilling clash of the titans. Team after team threw down impeccable skates that raised the bar for what it would take to win Olympic gold. Multiple times I watched a pair hit their final pose and thought to myself, “I really don’t think anyone could beat that. I mean, they’d have to be near perfect!” And then the next team would go out there and give one of the best skates of their lives.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Winter Olympics#Cross Country Skiing#Nbc#American#Team Usa
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Rory McIlroy’s Comment On Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy isn’t thrilled with what fellow golfer Phil Mickelson said this past week. Mickelson originally said that he’s willing to get involved with a Saudi-financed golf league to have leverage on the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson said. “They killed [Washington Post...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Andy Murray warns vaccine rebel Novak Djokovic that he has to accept 'consequences to the decisions he has made'... but the Scot believes it is BAD for tennis if the world No 1 is kept away from remaining Grand Slams after his Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic must face the 'consequences' of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid even if it bad for the sport of tennis, Andy Murray said. Eighty days after his last official match, Djokovic returned to action on Monday night in Dubai where he routinely dispatched Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3.
TENNIS
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy