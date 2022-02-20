Winter Olympics top video moments for Sunday: Chen backflips, Shiffrin wins and the Closing Ceremony

If one just looked at the results of the Olympic pairs free skate in Beijing, one might think it was a boring event. The top six teams from the short program ended up in the exact same placements in the end. And yet, to watch it live, the pairs free skate was a thrilling clash of the titans. Team after team threw down impeccable skates that raised the bar for what it would take to win Olympic gold. Multiple times I watched a pair hit their final pose and thought to myself, “I really don’t think anyone could beat that. I mean, they’d have to be near perfect!” And then the next team would go out there and give one of the best skates of their lives.

